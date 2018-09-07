This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sneijder sat on a sofa watching career highlights with his family after final Dutch appearance

The Netherlands earned a 2-1 win over Peru thanks to Memphis Depay’s double as the former Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan midfielder bowed out.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Sep 2018, 11:34 AM
59 minutes ago 2,148 Views 2 Comments
NETHERLANDS WESLEY Sneijder said he “enjoyed every second on the pitch” after retiring from international football.

Sneijder said farewell to the national team in unusual fashion as Netherlands defeated South American visitors Peru 2-1 in Thursday’s friendly in Amsterdam.

The 34-year-old, who helped Netherlands reach the 2010 World Cup final, made his 134th and final Oranje appearance before being substituted to a rousing ovation at John Cruyff Arena.

After the game, a makeshift sitting room was constructed on the pitch to allow Sneijder and his family to watch his career highlights from the sofa. 

Imago 20180906 Sneijder, his wife and kids on a sofa brought onto the pitch. Source: Imago/PA Images

“I enjoyed every second on the pitch,” Sneijder said afterwards. “I know now that it’s all over. But I’m also very happy to have the chance to show myself just one more time. I was able to say goodbye in this wonderful way.”

Memphis Depay scored a brace to inspire Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands on home soil and Sneijder heaped praise on the 24-year-old Lyon forward.

Asked who will replace him in the dressing room, Sneijder replied: “I symbolically handover my jersey to Depay.

“He got my final Dutch jersey. He showed everyone how good he is at the moment. I hope he continues this way. We gonna enjoy him in the Dutch team.”

Source: Real Football Videos/YouTube

Responding to Sneijder’s comments, Depay added: “Since I joined the national team, he took me under his wings. Off the pitch we keep in touch as well.

“He has so many qualities which he shows us on the pitch. I always passed me the ball. I want to be important for the Dutch team, like today.

I already had some beautiful moments during the World Cup [2014]. So therefore I want to develop myself as an important person for this country and for the team.

“Wesley was a big inspiration for me. [That he gave me his shirt and his number 10] Is a big sign of him to me. It’s a wonderful compliment, so I’m glad to take it.”

Source: FranciliA/YouTube

