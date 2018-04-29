  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 29 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham

The title winners had a comfortable 4-1 victory over the Hammers in London.

By AFP Sunday 29 Apr 2018, 4:36 PM
57 minutes ago 1,927 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3985226
Rice (right) and the West Ham players watch the own goal bounce in.
Image: John Walton
Rice (right) and the West Ham players watch the own goal bounce in.
Rice (right) and the West Ham players watch the own goal bounce in.
Image: John Walton

MANCHESTER CITY EQUALLED the Premier League record for most wins in a season as the imperious champions powered to a 4-1 victory at West Ham.

Pep Guardiola’s side now have 30 wins this term, matching the record set by Chelsea last season, and will take sole possession of the milestone with one more success in their last three games.

Sweeping West Ham aside with their trademark swagger, City went ahead through Leroy Sane before an own goal from their former defender Pablo Zabaleta doubled the lead.

Aaron Cresswell’s free-kick reduced the deficit before half-time, but Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho netted for City after the interval.

Simply untouchable for most of the season, City are bidding to cement their status as one of the all-time great Premier League teams by rewriting the record books.

They have scored 102 league goals in 35 games, making them the fastest English top-flight side to reach the century mark since Everton in 1931-32.

City are one goal short of the Premier League record of 103 set by Chelsea in 2009-10.

Guardiola’s team also need three more points to eclipse Chelsea’s 95-point Premier League record from 2004-05.

In contrast, West Ham face an anxious finale to a troubled season as they fight to avoid the drop in their last three games.

David Moyes’ men have won once in their last eight league fixtures and sit just three points above the relegation zone.

With the title wrapped up two weeks ago, Guardiola has had no problems keeping his players motivated.

Last weekend’s 5-0 thrashing of Swansea showed the champions hadn’t taken their eye off the ball, even if goalkeeper Ederson’s unsuccessful campaign to take a penalty was a sign of the relaxed mood in the City camp.

After being given a guard of honour by West Ham’s players before kick-off, City set about dismantling their generous hosts.

West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier League - London Stadium Leroy Sane (centre) is congratulated by his team-mates after scoring. Source: John Walton

It was Sane who landed the first blow in the 13th minute, although the German winger’s 14th goal of the season owed more to good fortune than great inspiration.

Taking possession on the right-hand side of the West Ham area, Sane was granted too much time and space by the home defence.

He took full advantage, unleashing a powerful strike that took a wicked deflection off West Ham defender Patrice Evra on its way past the wrong-footed Adrian.

When City struck again in the 27th minute, the farcical manner of the goal left the ragged Hammers red-faced.

Adrian’s rash sprint off his line let in Sterling for a shot that was headed clear, but the ball was worked wide to Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne sent over a low cross which Adrian could only deflect towards Irish defender Declan Rice, whose panicked clearance hit Zabaleta and trickled into the net.

City were in complete control, yet they suddenly lost focus.

Ederson was lucky to get away with dwelling on the ball as the City keeper lost possession to Marko Arnautovic, who slotted home only for the striker’s effort to be ruled out for a foul.

City paid for their brief dip in the 42nd minute when Cresswell bent his free-kick over the wall and through Ederson’s weak attempted save.

Nicolas Otamendi was fortunate to escape a second booking for barging into Manuel Lanzini.

But City regained their composure at half-time and normal service was resumed in the 53rd minute when Jesus bagged his 16th goal of the season.

Sterling, picked out by Jesus, made a fine run and pin-point pass that allowed the Brazilian to steer home from close-range.

City weren’t finished yet and Fernandinho buried Sterling’s pass in the 64th minute to seal the rout.

- © AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ruthless Celtic wrap up seventh straight title in style by hammering Old Firm rivals Rangers

Sunderland sack Chris Coleman after relegation as owner Ellis Short finally sells up

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
Fardy and Furlong join Sexton in European Player of the Year shortlist
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Class act: Arsene Wenger honoured by Fergie ahead of last game at Old Trafford
Roma president condemns 'f****** morons' following attack on Liverpool supporter
Heynckes refutes rumours of Lewandowski confrontation
PREMIER LEAGUE
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
Declan Rice involved in unfortunate own goal as Man City stroll to victory over West Ham
LIVE: Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League
Fabregas' 50th Premier League goal keeps Chelsea's Champions League ambitions alive
ULSTER
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
'He's a great fella. He calls himself an Ardscoil legend every time I see him!'
Munster confirm 'top-quality player' Grobler will leave this summer
Ulster have their next head coach 'lined up, signed and agreed'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie