West Ham sack head of recruitment following alleged criticism of African players

Tony Henry was dismissed by the Hammers on Friday.

Tony Henry was dismissed by the Hammers on Friday.

WEST HAM HAVE sacked head of recruitment Tony Henry following allegations he sent messages to an agent saying the club did not want to sign African players.

The Hammers released a club statement on Friday evening announcing the departure of Henry following a “full and thorough” investigation.

British newspaper The Daily Mail claimed to have seen emails from Henry speaking disparagingly about players from Africa, recalling difficulties the club had with Senegalese striker Diafra Sakho.

It was reported that Henry had said African players “cause mayhem” when not selected in the team.

Sakho was sold to Rennes in January, ending a tough time at London Stadium affected by injury.

It was announced on Thursday that Henry had been suspended but West Ham have now terminated his contract following an investigation.

The club statement reads: “West Ham United have today terminated the contract of Director of Player Recruitment, Tony Henry, with immediate effect following his unacceptable comments that were widely reported in the press.

“Our action follows a full and thorough investigation.

“West Ham United will not tolerate any type of discrimination.

“The West Ham United family is an inclusive one where, regardless of gender, age, ability, race, religion or sexual orientation, everybody feels welcome and included.”

The Football Association confirmed it is investigating the reports surrounding Henry on Thursday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!