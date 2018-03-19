West Indies' nailbiting win is bad news for Ireland's Cricket World Cup hopes

West Indies 290/6 (49 overs)

Zimbabwe 289 (50 overs)

West Indies won by four wickets

THE WEST INDIES took a huge step towards the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Monday and, in the process, all but ended Ireland’s fading hopes of qualification.

The Windies did just enough to edge out Zimbabwe in Harare, withstanding a late wobble to chase down their 290 target with just six balls to spare.

Defeats against both of these sides earlier in the tournament meant that Ireland’s qualification fate was out of their own hands, but a Zimbabwean win today would have given them a glimmer of hope and left the door ajar ahead of the final round of Super Six matches.

Instead, if they are to have any chance, Graham Ford’s side must now hope for an unlikely shock on Thursday when the United Arab Emirates, who have already been eliminated, take on hosts Zimbabwe.

