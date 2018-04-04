  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 4 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westbrook outscores Durant in latest duel, but can't stop Warriors winning

Meanwhile, LeBron James overtook Kobe Bryant to set another milestone as the Cavs issued a statement performance to the Raptors.

By AFP Wednesday 4 Apr 2018, 9:53 AM
42 minutes ago 401 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3938949

RUSSELL WESTBROOK AND former team-mate Kevin Durant got another chance to lock horns last night in a feisty 111 – 107 win for Durant’s Golden State Warriors.

Warriors Thunder Basketball Source: Sue Ogrocki

The reigning NBA champions, who are second in the Western conference, won out over the Oklahoma City Thunder despite Westbrook bagging 44 points

A feisty contest provided another opportunity for former team-mates Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook to lock horns, but the game was decided by the sum of the Warriors’ parts rather than Durant’s individual 34-point haul and they claimed a valuable win at a venue that will always be a hostile one for the returning Durant.

Source: Chris Smoove/YouTube

Meanwhile, LeBron James passed another NBA milestone as the Cleveland Cavaliers kept themselves ahead of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a win over top-ranked Toronto.

James’s 27-point performance in a 112-106 home victory helped the Cavs improve to 48-30, leaving them one win ahead of the 76ers in the battle for third seeding in the playoffs.

It was the 942nd time James scored 20 points or more, seeing him vault over Kobe Bryant into third place in the all-time list. Only Karl Malone (1,134) and Kareem Abdul Jabbar (1,122) have had more 20-point games.

Source: Hilarious Famous/YouTube

Meanwhile, the Raptors’ fourth defeat in six games will fuel the anxiety felt by the Canadian franchise. The pace-setters in the east fell to 55-22 for the season following the loss but breathed a collective sigh of relief after second-placed Boston blew a chance to close within one win of top spot.

The Celtics slumped to a 106-102 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 29 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

In Cleveland, however, the 2016 NBA champion Cavs signalled they will be a threat for any team in the postseason as they attempt to reach the NBA Finals for the fourth year in a row.

As well as his 27 points, James contributed 10 rebounds and six assists on a night when the Cavs starters shared the scoring evenly.

All five starters made double figures, with Jose Calderon grabbing 19 points and Kevin Love weighing in with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers Source: David Liam Kyle

The Cavs’ defence also successfully shut down the Raptors with Kyle Lowry restricted to just five points from his 28 minutes on court.

“We know Toronto have been scoring at a high clip all year — our last match-up here they put 70 on us in the first half,” James said.

“So we knew we had to get the defence in order to get the win. It was a good game for us.”

Lowry — who raised eyebrows by travelling to San Antonio on Monday to cheer on his former college Villanova in the NCAA championship game — had a miserable night on court, making one of seven three-point attempts.

“I played terrible,” Lowry said, denying that his trip to Texas had affected his performance, “I’m a professional. I got back here on time. I ain’t missed nothing — just missed some shots.”

It was left to DeMar DeRozan to provide Toronto’s focal point, with the 28-year-old finishing with 19 points.

Meanwhile in Philadelphia, the fourth-placed 76ers have the Cavs firmly in their sights after a blowout 121-95 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

J.J. Redick led the Sixers’ scoring with 19 points, while Marco Belinelli finished with 17 and Ben Simmons 15. Eight Sixers cracked double digits as the Nets fell to 25-53 for the season.

The Miami Heat also locked up their place in the playoffs with a 101-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Florida.

Source: NBA/YouTube

In the Western Conference, top seeds Houston demolished Washington 120-104. James Harden enhanced his season MVP credentials with a dazzling individual performance that included 38 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Rockets have the best record in the NBA and are already assured of the number one seed in the playoffs. They lead the conference with 63 wins and 15 defeats.

‘I’m truly shocked by what’s happened’: Golovkin-Canelo rematch OFF as Mexican withdraws

McIlroy paired with Scott and Rahm for early rounds in Augusta

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
'Winning is everything - now it’s time to step up, and take our prize'
FOOTBALL
'It's never happened to me' â Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
Gareth Bale left on bench for Champions League quarter-final
Lallana injury not as bad as first feared, and he could play again this season
LEINSTER
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
EPCR confirm Sunday service for Munster's Bordeaux battle with Racing
Leinster hope to have Larmour and Conan in full training before Scarlets semi-final clash
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
JUVENTUS
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
As it happened: Juventus v Real Madrid, Sevilla v Bayern Munich, Champions League
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
Zidane a better coach than player, says former team-mate
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shay Given backs Man City star to dominate for a decade
Shay Given backs Man City star to dominate for a decade
'You know me, I like p***ing people off' - McCarthy bookies' favourite for West Brom job
Barcelona confident Man United target will sign new deal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie