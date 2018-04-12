  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westbrook becomes first NBA player to average triple-double in back-to-back seasons

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook completed the memorable feat against the Memphis Grizzlies last night.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:14 AM
1 hour ago 855 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3953491
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook

WITH HIS 16th rebound against the Memphis Grizzlies, reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook became the first player to average a triple-double in multiple seasons.

Westbrook’s memorable rebound came on an air ball from Kobi Simmons in the third quarter of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder star averaged a triple-double last season with 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game, but some are sceptical saying that the Thunder have padded his rebound stats this season allowing him to get boards that other players could have easily grabbed.

Ahead of Wednesday’s contest, Westbrook was clearly frustrated and tired of hearing others question whether he steals rebounds from his team-mates.

“A lot of people make jokes about stat-padding or going to get rebounds,” Westbrook told reporters. ”If people could get 20 rebounds every night, they would. If people could get 15 rebounds, they would. The people that’s talking or saying what they need to say, they should try doing it and seeing how hard it is, since everybody wants to be talking.

“Since everybody wants to be talking, I’m tired of hearing the same old rebound this, stealing rebounds, all this s***. I take pride in what I do. I come out and play, and I get the ball faster than someone else gets to it. That’s what it is. If you don’t want it, I’m gonna get it. Simple as that.”

Westbrook went on to explain his job is to do everything on the court.

“My job is to do everything,” he said. ”That’s what I do. I go out and do everything and I do it on a night-in, night-out basis. Nobody else do the same [expletive] I do every night.”

I showed Man City I’m not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster

Andre Ingram, 32, earns ‘MVP’ chants on NBA debut after 10 years spent in minor league

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
‘Nasty’ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
The Champions League is not about perfection, it's about the result – Klopp
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City
Fuming Guardiola blames referees for City's Euro exit
RUGBY UNION
Wales' most capped player agrees terms for 14th season with the Blues
Wales' most capped player agrees terms for 14th season with the Blues
Plans in place to deliver Springbok success - Erasmus
Sale show support for England winger after four-week ban for homophobic slur

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie