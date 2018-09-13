Westmeath announce appointment of new football and hurling managers

WESTMEATH GAA HAS this evening announced the appointment of Jack Cooney and Joe Quaid as the county’s senior football and hurling managers respectively.

Jack Cooney (centre) was previously part of the Donegal coaching staff. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cooney becomes the first native of the county to take charge since 1992 and having emerged as the leading candidate for the job in recent weeks, his appointment was ratified at a county board meeting on Thursday evening.

He brings an impressive CV to the role having been a selector under Páidí Ó Sé when Westmeath won their first and only Leinster title in 2004, while he also was involved in Rory Gallagher’s Donegal backroom team.

Most recently, Cooney has managed Rhode, Newbridge and his home club Coralstown/Kinnegad and replaces Colin Kelly in the Westmeath post after his resignation back in June.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be, first of all, considered and then passed through by the county board and the clubs so I’m absolutely delighted now to be appointed the new Westmeath manager,” Cooney said.

“For years as a player representing the county and then being involved for a number of years with different management teams, it’s a lifelong interest and it’s lifelong passion and I guess the time has come now to actually take on the roll and I’m delighted to do that.”

Quaid, meanwhile, takes charge of the Westmeath hurlers ahead of the 2019 season after enjoying huge success with Kildare, culminating in a Christy Ring Cup triumph this year.

The former Limerick hurler stepped aside as Kildare boss in August and had been linked with the vacant managerial post in Laois as well as the Westmeath job.

Joe Quaid. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “During my time at Kildare I got to know Westmeath hurling better than I had from a Limerick perspective.

“The one thing that always struck me was the level of hurlers that was in Westmeath. We always had good battles with them. I always thought there was potential there.

“I felt this year I won the Christy Ring with Kildare — the Westmeath job was up for grabs.

“I suppose timing is everything in life. I said I’d throw my hat into the ring for it. I’m delighted to get it because they are a team with potential but won nothing. I’m hoping to change that over the next couple of years. That Westmeath are no longer a team with potential.”

