This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 13 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Westmeath announce appointment of new football and hurling managers

Jack Cooney and Joe Quaid were ratified at a county board meeting tonight.

By The42 Team Thursday 13 Sep 2018, 10:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,126 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4234873

WESTMEATH GAA HAS this evening announced the appointment of Jack Cooney and Joe Quaid as the county’s senior football and hurling managers respectively.

Rory Gallagher watches on with Gary McDaid and Jack Cooney Jack Cooney (centre) was previously part of the Donegal coaching staff. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cooney becomes the first native of the county to take charge since 1992 and having emerged as the leading candidate for the job in recent weeks, his appointment was ratified at a county board meeting on Thursday evening.

He brings an impressive CV to the role having been a selector under Páidí Ó Sé when Westmeath won their first and only Leinster title in 2004, while he also was involved in Rory Gallagher’s Donegal backroom team.

Most recently, Cooney has managed Rhode, Newbridge and his home club Coralstown/Kinnegad and replaces Colin Kelly in the Westmeath post after his resignation back in June. 

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be, first of all, considered and then passed through by the county board and the clubs so I’m absolutely delighted now to be appointed the new Westmeath manager,” Cooney said.

“For years as a player representing the county and then being involved for a number of years with different management teams, it’s a lifelong interest and it’s lifelong passion and I guess the time has come now to actually take on the roll and I’m delighted to do that.”

Quaid, meanwhile, takes charge of the Westmeath hurlers ahead of the 2019 season after enjoying huge success with Kildare, culminating in a Christy Ring Cup triumph this year.

The former Limerick hurler stepped aside as Kildare boss in August and had been linked with the vacant managerial post in Laois as well as the Westmeath job.

Joe Quaid Joe Quaid. Source: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Commenting on his appointment, he said: “During my time at Kildare I got to know Westmeath hurling better than I had from a Limerick perspective.

“The one thing that always struck me was the level of hurlers that was in Westmeath. We always had good battles with them. I always thought there was potential there.

“I felt this year I won the Christy Ring with Kildare — the Westmeath job was up for grabs.

“I suppose timing is everything in life. I said I’d throw my hat into the ring for it. I’m delighted to get it because they are a team with potential but won nothing. I’m hoping to change that over the next couple of years. That Westmeath are no longer a team with potential.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    Silva expects to leave Man City in 2020 and picks boyhood club as ideal next move
    Manchester City break £500 million revenue barrier in record year
    Double injury blow for Tottenham ahead of crunch week as Lloris and Alli ruled out
    IRELAND
    'Of course Iâd like to coach Ireland... itâs harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    'Of course I’d like to coach Ireland... it’s harder in coaching because there's more to learn'
    James McClean will make his punditry debut on Sunday for Eir Sport
    Marmion keen to progress as Cooney and McGrath push for Ireland spots
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Neville: It's obvious Pogba wants a move away, but United will be fine without him
    Mane: My parents told me I should be a teacher as football was a waste of time
    Rashford arguably developing more quickly than Ronaldo and Kane, says Southgate
    BOXING
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch
    Golovkin's team lining up Saunders after Canelo rematch
    Spike O'Sullivan vows to retire 'classless' Lemieux as trash talk turns personal in Vegas
    'The kicks and screams of someone who is drowning': Canelo lashes back at GGG accusations

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie