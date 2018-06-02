LIVE: Wexford v Galway, Leinster SHC

4:12PM

Welcome to coverage of today’s mouthwatering Leinster round robin hurling clash between Wexford and Galway in Wexford Park.

Here’s how the teams are named to start, but expect changes on both sides before throw-in:

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James)

7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Annes)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart -The Ballagh)

10. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

12. Jack O’Connor (St. Martins)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)

14. Rory O Connor (St. Martins)

15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Galway

1 James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2 Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3 Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4 John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

6 Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7 Aidan Harte (Gort)

8 Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9 David Burke (St Thomas’)

10 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11 Joe Canning (Portumna)

12 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14 Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

15 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)