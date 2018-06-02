LIVE: Wexford v Galway, Leinster SHC

The All-Ireland champions visit Wexford Park.
Liveblog
Wexford 0-2 Galway 1-3
A good patient Wexford move allows Foley point from distance. This is better from Davy Fitzgerald’s men.
Wexford 0-1 Galway 1-3
Joe Canning opens his account and goes down after taking a heavy hit from Matthew O’Hanlon.
Wexford 0-1 Galway 1-2
Paudie Foley is fouled and O’Connor converts the free to settle Wexford.
Wexford 0-0 Galway 1-2
Rory O’Connor sends a simple free wide! Very poor start by the hosts. At the far end Conor Cooney sends Galway five ahead.
Wexford 0-0 Galway 1-1
Excellent run by Padraig Mannion after a fine pass from Glynn cut open the Wexford defence. Mannion was denied by Mark Fanning, but Whelan swept home the rebound.
GOAL! Conor Whelan strikes for Galway after 90 seconds!
Wexford 0-0 Galway 0-1
Conor Cooney sends the Tribe ahead early on.
Late, late change for Galway. Jonathan Glynn replaces Brian Concannon in the attack.
We’re underway! Wexford won the toss and will play against the breeze in the opening half.
A minute silence will be held before the national anthem and then we’ll be good to go!
No changes on either team, surprisingly.
Almost time for throw-in, who do you fancy to win this?
Welcome to coverage of today’s mouthwatering Leinster round robin hurling clash between Wexford and Galway in Wexford Park.
Here’s how the teams are named to start, but expect changes on both sides before throw-in:
Wexford
1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)
2. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)
5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James)
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Annes)
8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart -The Ballagh)
10. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)
11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
12. Jack O’Connor (St. Martins)
13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)
14. Rory O Connor (St. Martins)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)
Galway
1 James Skehill (Cappataggle)
2 Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3 Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4 John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)
5 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
6 Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7 Aidan Harte (Gort)
8 Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9 David Burke (St Thomas’)
10 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
11 Joe Canning (Portumna)
12 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14 Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
