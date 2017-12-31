  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
What was your favourite Irish sporting moment from 2017?

From Galway’s first All-Ireland SHC win in 29 years to the Irish women’s soccer team’s hard-fought draw with the Netherlands, it’s been a year to remember.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 11:00 PM
7 hours ago 5,138 Views 34 Comments
Galway's Joe Canning celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

THERE HAVE BEEN a number of memorable sporting moments in 2017, from Galway’s first All-Ireland SHC win in 29 years to the Irish women’s soccer team earning a hard-fought draw with reigning European champions the Netherlands.

But what was the moment that stood out above all else? Let us know by voting or commenting below.

What was your favourite sporting moment from 2017?


Poll Results:










The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
