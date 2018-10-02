This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 2 October, 2018
Whelan misses 97th-minute penalty as under-fire Bruce's Villa draw, Leeds return to winning ways

A busy night of Championship action.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 2 Oct 2018, 10:20 PM
13 minutes ago 721 Views 2 Comments
Glenn Whelan.
Image: David Davies
Glenn Whelan.
Glenn Whelan.
Image: David Davies

LEEDS RECLAIMED TOP spot on the Championship table after a 1-0 win over Hull City tonight, while Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa and Preston locked horns in a dramatic 3-3 draw.

Wales striker Tyler Roberts was the star turn for Leeds, the 19-year-old’s superb individual effort rattling the back of the net with 51 minutes on the clock.

Marcelo Bielsa will be pleased to see his side return to winning ways after picking up just a single point from their previous two outings.

Aston Villa and Preston’s clash was a thrilling one at Villa Park.

The hosts were 2-0 up by the 37th minute before being reduced to 10 with 54 played. Jonathan Kodja and Tammy Abraham both slotted home while James Chester saw red before Preston mounted a mighty comeback.

Daniel Johnson fired home from the spot and Paul Gallagher tied the game as the clock struck 79 minutes, leading to a nail-biting — and extremely dramatic — finish.

The Lilywhites went 3-2 up through Louis Moult with four minutes of normal time to play but Villa’s Yannick Bolasie struck back one minute into injury time.

And while there were no more goals, the drama didn’t end there.

Villa were awarded a penalty at the very death, which Ireland international Glenn Whelan stepped up to take after coming off the bench for Conor Hourihane in the 82nd minute.

Aston Villa v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship - Villa Park Steve Bruce. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Chris Maxwell saved the very last kick of the game in the 97th minute as it finished 3-3.

Notably, a cabbage was also thrown at Bruce from the stands as fans shouted ‘We want Brucie out’.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

