Jason Quigley's fight with former world title challenger next week to be broadcast on eir Sport

DONEGAL MIDDLEWEIGHT BANGER Jason Quigley returns to the ring next Thursday night when he’ll face well-known Mexican veteran Freddy Hernandez [34-9, 22KOs] at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Quigley [14-0, 11KOs], a former European amateur champion and World Championship silver medalist, will have his second fight of 2018 broadcast live on eir Sport, the network has confirmed.

Coverage of the popular Ballybofey man’s 15th fight in the professional ranks will begin at 3am (Friday morning Irish time) on eir Sport 1. There will also be repeats available later on Friday morning and Friday evening. It will be available only to eir Sport subscribers.

Jason Quigley in action against James De La Rosa Source: Eoin Mundow/INPHO

Quigley, who returned from a year-long injury absence to spectacularly dispatch of the never-before-stopped Daniel Rosario Cruz in March, will need to have his wits about him to get the job done against former world title challenger Hernandez.

The 39-year-old upset heavy-hitting compatriot Alfredo ‘El Perro’ Angulo in 2016, and has shared the ring with Demetrius Andrade, Erislandy Lara, Luis Collazo and Andre Berto over the last eight years.

He lost on points to Andrade, who fights for the vacant WBO World middleweight title following Billy Joe Saunders’ abdication on 20 October, and also went the distance with world-class Cuban stylist Lara. He beat Collazo over 10 rounds in what was a tough test on his return to the ring from a first-round stoppage defeat to then-WBC World welterweight champion Berto.

