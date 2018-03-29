  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Jason Quigley's comeback and Ray Moylette's grudge fight to be shown live on eir Sport

The former Irish team-mates fight on the same Golden Boy bill this Saturday night.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 8:06 PM
53 minutes ago 755 Views 2 Comments
JASON QUIGLEY AND Ray Moylette’s fights in Boston on Saturday night will be broadcast live and for free on eir Sport.

Donegal’s Quigley, 13-0(10KOs) returns to the squared circle for the first time in just over a year when he faces Daniel Rosario Cruz at Marina Bay Sportsplex, while on the same Golden Boy on ESPN card, Mayo’s Moylette (8-0, 3KOs) does battle with Irish-American rival Matt Doherty.

The former amateur standouts and team-mates last shared a card in Moylette’s native county nine years ago.

Both Irishmen’s respective scraps will be broadcast on eir Sport both live in the wee hours of Sunday morning and at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Each showing will be free-to-air, meaning even those who are not subscribed to eir Sport can watch the fights either live or on repeat.

The card will also be broadcast live on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.

‘I felt like I had lost my roots’: Jason Quigley is back with a Donegal vengeance

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

