Jason Quigley's comeback and Ray Moylette's grudge fight to be shown live on eir Sport

JASON QUIGLEY AND Ray Moylette’s fights in Boston on Saturday night will be broadcast live and for free on eir Sport.

Donegal’s Quigley, 13-0(10KOs) returns to the squared circle for the first time in just over a year when he faces Daniel Rosario Cruz at Marina Bay Sportsplex, while on the same Golden Boy on ESPN card, Mayo’s Moylette (8-0, 3KOs) does battle with Irish-American rival Matt Doherty.

The former amateur standouts and team-mates last shared a card in Moylette’s native county nine years ago.

Wee throw 🔙 📸 to 2009, last time me and @raymoylette shared a card. Ireland v England in Westport.

We back on same card Easter Saturday in Boston, live on @espn 📺@kenegan30 in here too! 👊🇮🇪👌 pic.twitter.com/jW1f6xU7o0 — Jason Quigley (@jay_quigley) March 23, 2018

Both Irishmen’s respective scraps will be broadcast on eir Sport both live in the wee hours of Sunday morning and at 7pm on Sunday evening.

Each showing will be free-to-air, meaning even those who are not subscribed to eir Sport can watch the fights either live or on repeat.

The card will also be broadcast live on ESPN 2 and ESPN Deportes.