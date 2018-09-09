Poll: Who will win today's All-Ireland senior camogie final - Cork or Kilkenny?

IT’S ALL-IRELAND finals day in the camogie championship.

And for the third consecutive year, Cork and Kilkenny will clash in the senior decider with Dublin and Kerry contesting the Premier Junior tie and Cork and Down battling it out in the intermediate final.

The rivalry shared between Cork and Kilkenny has become a compelling watch in recent years with Cork currently holding the O’Duffy Cup.

Last year’s encounter produced a thrilling finish which culminated in a last-gasp point from substitute Julia White.

The sides met again in the Division 1 final earlier this year where they were separated by the same margin with Kilkenny coming out on top.

But while collecting a third consecutive league title will bring some comfort to Kilkenny in that regard, they will be hurting from defeat to their rivals in Croke Park last year.

Shelly Farrell revealed earlier this week that Kilkenny have ‘trained harder than ever’ this year as they look to avenge for that disappointment.

“We felt so bad after it that we never want to feel like that again,” she said.

An intriguing factor surrounding this final relates to the role which Briege Corkery will play. The 17-time All-Ireland winner returned to the Rebels camp ahead of their All-Ireland semi-final victory over Tipperary last month following a lengthy absence from the inter-county game.

Corkery gave birth to her son Tadhg just a few months ago but made a brief appearance in that clash in Semple Stadium towards the end of the game.

It remains to be seen if she will be more involved in the final later today, which adds another layer of intrigue to the game.

The expectation is that this will be tactical and relatively low-scoring affair following on from the 0-10 0-9 final last September.

Irrespective of that, this will be another tight and tense encounter with very little between them at the final whistle.

Throw-in at GAA headquarters is 4.15 while the Junior final throws-in at 12pm followed by the intermediate decider at 2pm.

