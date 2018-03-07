  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?

The England man was one of the league leaders’ best performers before his injury but he has been out of form since January and faces stiff competition

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 1:09 PM
3 hours ago 6,270 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3889976
John Stones (file pic).
John Stones (file pic).
John Stones (file pic).

JOHN STONES IS perhaps the only Manchester City player who is having an up-and-down season. Yaya Toure, curiously, is simply out of the picture but Stones’ young team-mates are improving and his older ones are playing the best football of their career.

Stones looked as impressive as the rest in the first part of the season, but since his return from injury in January he has been out of form and, it is said, low on confidence.

The young Englishman, subject of so much attention given his unorthodox, forward-thinking approach to defending, struggled in his first year as a City player.

While he was often exposed by his team-mates as Pep Guardiola’s plans took their time to take hold, he was also guilty exposing those around him with a mistake or poor decision-making.

Sources close to the City coaching staff were concerned about his mentality last season, worrying that he would dwell so much on his past errors that it would affect his future performances. Guardiola would never even hint at that in public and in fact he once praised the size of Stones’ “balls”, pointing out that his centre-backs need to defend huge spaces, usually against quick players, as well as take risks in dangerous areas to start attacks with their passes.

In the early stages of this campaign, that is exactly what he was doing. He and his particular set of talents finally looked at home and he was proving that he was being improved, not indulged, by Guardiola.

In the absence of Vincent Kompany, and following City’s failure to bring in another centre-back during the summer, Stones formed a fearsome partnership with Nicolas Otamendi.

The two had previously failed to impress when deployed together, but between September and December they were the solid foundation on which Guardiola’s new-look City were built. A source close to the City boss has described Otamendi’s transformation as “second only to that of Philipp Lahm from full-back to midfielder”, owing to his new-found passing ability, but in Stones’ case it just looked like he was fulfilling his potential.

Not only was he consistently demonstrating his eye for a killer pass and the ability to play it, he was doing the dirty work in defence, too. He looked strong and assured, while the mistakes and misjudgements were a thing of the past.

He was playing so well that it was regarded as a major blow when he was ruled out for six weeks with a hamstring injury at the start of December.

City, as they have done in other areas, managed to cope without him and they have continued their fine form well into 2018, but Stones has not looked the same dominant force since he returned two months ago and in many of his performances he has committed errors which have led either to goals or near-misses.

Against Burnley in the FA Cup, he sliced at a clearance which allowed the visitors to take the lead. In the next game, against Bristol City, he conceded a rash penalty. Next, against Liverpool, he misjudged a ball in behind which allowed Roberto Firmino to put the Reds 2-1 up, sparking a wild nine-minute period in which City collapsed and conceded three goals.

In his most recent game, against Wigan, he was not at fault for the fateful goal which put City out, but twice in the first half he looked decidedly unsure of himself, standing off when he could have closed down and then, after jockeying backwards for about 40 yards, not being able to put in a block anyway.

He has not played since, sitting out the three big games against Arsenal and Chelsea. Those whispers from the backroom team have returned; it’s said he is struggling for confidence again.

Not that Guardiola would let that slip in public. Quite the opposite, in fact: “John is an extraordinary player, what he has done has shown me that,” the Catalan said on Tuesday. “Now we have four excellent central defenders, Vincent Kompany for a long period was not able, now he played in the last games, and of course the last game John had a chance [to play], the next game he has a chance. I don’t know what it’s going to be. But we don’t have, I don’t have, he doesn’t have any doubts about his capacity, his ability to play in this team.”

Guardiola also explained that he plays Kompany and Otamendi together, as he did twice against Arsenal, because they are “both amazing at winning duels”. Aymeric Laporte started against Chelsea because, the Catalan says, the Londoners could have used two systems, ones which required a versatile, left-footed defender to combat them.

In short, City have options now. For the first time Guardiola has four fit, top-class centre-backs to choose from, and Stones, after two months of patchy form, has to prove again that he can do the job as well as the others.

Wednesday’s game against Basel, with City all but through to the Champions League quarter-finals, would be a good opportunity for him to return to the team and to regain form and confidence.

He has shown already this season that he can live up to his vast potential, and if he can stay at that level it would be no stretch to suggest he can become one of the best centre-backs in Europe. But before he can scale those heights he needs to force himself back into the City first-team.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

New Rugby World Cup bidding process could help Ireland and other smaller nations – reports>

Mo Farah claims ‘racial harassment’ at airport>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Can wants Liverpool to avoid all-English quarter-final
Why is John Stones not playing for Man City at the moment?
Watt's my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref's blunder
FOOTBALL
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired
Guardiola: Man City need many, many years of success to reach Barcelona's level
Arsenal Supporters' Trust vote overwhelmingly for Wenger to leave
IRELAND
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Furlong and Henderson returns boost Ireland for visit of dangerous Scots
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
New blood test to detect Alzheimer's disease developed by Irish researchers
SCOTLAND
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
Schmidt versus Townsend is a riveting Six Nations coaching battle
'D-Day' training in Carton House leaves Ireland ready to eat the elephant
Tadhg Furlong declares himself fit and well for Ireland's clash with Scotland
LIVERPOOL
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
'Liverpool can beat any team in the world' - Mane confident ahead of trip to Man Utd
Klopp targets more after Liverpool end long wait for last eight
Liverpool comfortably secure Champions League quarter-final spot

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie