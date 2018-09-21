This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'

Wilfried Zaha has spoken of the isolation and lack of support he felt during his time at Manchester United.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 5:12 PM
58 minutes ago 4,853 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4248767
Zaha and Moyes back in 2013.
Image: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport
Zaha and Moyes back in 2013.
Zaha and Moyes back in 2013.
Image: Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport

WILFRIED ZAHA DESCRIBED his time at Manchester United as “hell” and slammed the club for failing to offer him adequate support as a young player.

The Ivorian forward arrived at United from Crystal Palace for a reported £10 million in June 2013 but played just 28 minutes of Premier League football for the Red Devils before being temporarily sent to Cardiff City.

Zaha returned to Selhurst Park on loan in August 2014 and made a permanent switch to the Eagles in February 2015, bringing end to his association with a club he says never gave him a chance.

“Obviously, getting to United isn’t easy, so not being given a chance is hard to take,” the winger said in an interview with Shortlist

“I went through so much with United, with England. There were rumours that the reason I wasn’t playing for United was because I slept with David Moyes’ daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up.

So I was fighting my demons by myself, these rumours that I knew weren’t true.”

Zaha faced the daunting prospect of attempting to break into a United team that featured Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs, Robin van Persie and Nani, and he described feeling isolated from the squad due to the living arrangements the club made for him.

He continued: “I was dealing with this at 19 — living in Manchester by myself, nowhere near anyone else, because the club had a hold over where I lived.

“They hadn’t given me a car, like every other player. Nothing. I’m living in this hell by myself, away from my family, and I thought, ‘If this doesn’t make me stronger, what will?’

“When I was at United I had money, but I was still so down and depressed. People think your life’s different because you’ve got money, you’ve got fame, so they don’t treat you the same.

I don’t regret anything because it made me stronger. I feel as though I can deal with anything now.”

Zaha’s return to Palace has been successful and he is in a rich vein of form, having scored three goals in four Premier League games this season.

Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace - Premier League - Kirklees Stadium He has blossomed at Palace since returning. Source: Mike Egerton

His redemption at club level has come with international recognition after he opted to represent Ivory Coast over England.

“The Ivory Coast had been begging for ages,” said Zaha, who switched to playing for the country of his birth after making two friendly appearances for the Three Lions.

“The country and the fans love me already, and I haven’t even done anything.

“I may not get the red carpet, it may not have the same Nike deals as when you play for England, but I’m going to be playing, I’m going to be loved, and that’s all I want. Nothing else.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Rumours were I wasn't playing because I slept with Moyes' daughter, and no one attempted to clear that up'
    'Wow, that's a crisis!': Klopp laughs off Salah's lack of goals
    Stress from drink-driving charge may have led to Lloris injury – Pochettino
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Matt Doherty prepares for Old Trafford test, Klopp eyes sixth straight win and more Premier League talking points
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    BOXING
    Joshua weighs in nearly two stone heavier than Russian challenger Povetkin
    Joshua weighs in nearly two stone heavier than Russian challenger Povetkin
    WBA heavyweight titlist Charr set to be stripped of belt after testing positive for steroids
    'Embarrassed' super-middleweight world champion apologises after testing positive for cocaine

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie