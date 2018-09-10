This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 10 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was really keen to get him here because he's a classy footballer'

Irish-qualified Will Addison has made a big early impression at Ulster after his summer move from Sale Sharks.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 10 Sep 2018, 6:30 AM
28 minutes ago 590 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4226788

THE MATCH-WINNING exploits of John Cooney have dominated the headlines for Ulster in the first two weeks of the new season, but Will Addison has been equally impressive in the fullback jersey, his excellent skills coming to the fore already.

The 26-year-old has hit the ground running at the northern province since his summer arrival from Sale Sharks, and certainly his capture appears to be an incredibly shrewd piece of business by Bryn Cunningham.  

Will Addison and Simon Hickey Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

After a decade at the Premiership club, where he was captain, Addison returned to his mother’s native province this summer thanks to a clause agreed in his Sale contract that allowed him an early exit if one of this island’s four professional teams sought out his services.

Following the departure of Charles Piutau and retirements of Jared Payne, Tommy Bowe and record try-scorer Andrew Trimble, the Irish-qualified back received a phone call from his former team-mate Dwayne Peel — now Ulster’s attack coach — last April to see ‘where is head was it’.

The timing was perfect, and Addison had no hesitation in accepting the offer to move to Belfast and begin a new chapter in his career, one he hopes will include international honours with Ireland.

Indeed, the former England U20 international was called in to train with Joe Schmidt’s squad during the summer tour of Australia, adding further to the excitement among Ulster fans over what he would bring to the club.

And Addison hasn’t disappointed in the opening two rounds of Guinness Pro14 action, following up his lively display against Scarlets with another impressive showing in Friday night’s win over Edinburgh.

It was clear from the outset that his aerial ability is very strong but as the game became fast and loose, Addison came into his own and made a number of breaks, carried 96 metres and beat four defenders, while also scoring his first Ulster try — a moment he said he’d never forget — which started his side’s remarkable second-half revival. 

He also created Cooney’s try, his involvement particularly special and another example of his explosive running game, as Addison linked with the scrum-half before showing his pace and a devastating step and offload back inside to set Cooney away under the posts. 

“I thought he was very good, if I’m honest,” Peel said after Friday’s game.

“He’s a constant threat with ball in hand, he’s a silky runner. I played with him when he was a young guy and you could see he had some good qualities, and I was really keen to get him here because I knew he could add to our squad.

“Speaking from personal experience and from what I’ve seen, I think he’s doing an excellent job — he looks a classy footballer to me.”

It’s still early days but the addition of Addison may well be one of the signings of the season, even if it had gone under the radar to this point because of the higher-profile arrivals of Jordi Murphy, Henry Speight and Marty Moore at Kingspan Stadium.

Will Addison with Ben Toolis and Stuart McInally Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Peel added: “He’s a good rugby player, you put him any team he’s going to show his qualities, and I don’t think we’ve seen half of what he can do yet.

“He’s got a good kicking game, good distribution and he looks like a classy runner when he runs. He shows good desire as well across the board, he’s a tough guy. Gets up for balls well, chases kicks, I think he’s done really well.”

Craig Gilroy, who made a lightning break down the right wing from his own 22 to surpass Andrew Trimble as the province’s leading try-scorer in the Pro14, was full of praise for his team-mate.

“I really like playing with Will,” Friday’s man of the match said.

“We’ve obviously had a good pre-season, eight-nine weeks together, and I’ve got to know him and I’ve enjoyed playing with him.

“He seems to have a lot of time on the ball and I’ve been working off him. He likes to run and attack, which suits me. We were probably fighting for the ball at one stage but it’s good.”

Cooney’s last-gasp penalty made it two wins from two for Ulster under Dan McFarland heading into their two-week tour of South Africa, where they will face the Southern Kings and Cheetahs in rounds three and four.

While nobody is getting carried away, the first two performances and results have left grounds for optimism and the addition of the likes of Addison and Murphy — who made his debut against Edinburgh — augurs well.

“There is a lot of positives,” Gilroy continued. “I feel like the coaching staff have done really well and gelled together and pre-season was just a good pre-season which was hard to believe given the changes we had but it was great and everyone worked hard.

There’s a good ethos and we’ve got guys back from injury, Marcell [Coetzee] back is such a lift. We’ve got Jordi who is a seasoned Ireland international and young guys coming through putting there hand up.

“It’s good and there’s good competition there and there are no big egos, everyone is pretty level-headed and everyone knows what the goal is, to work hard for each other and for the team.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Sublime Giroud volley sinks Dutch as France's World Cup champions return home
    Brilliant Christian Eriksen brace punishes Wales three days after impressive Ireland win
    Manchester United Women win first league game 12-0 against Aston Villa
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    BOXING
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    'Ah, I should be grand!': Cork teenager to fight twice in Tijuana before knuckling down for the Leaving Cert
    Khan survives heavy knockdown and hairy moments to dominate Vargas on points
    Belfast's Burnett addresses flag 'controversy' ahead of Super Series showdown with Donaire
    US OPEN
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    Serena Williams fined $17,000 for outburst during controversial US Open final defeat
    Naomi Osaka's US Open win gives 'energy and inspiration to the whole of Japan'
    Every woman should listen to Serena Williams' post-loss interview to understand the importance of feminism

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie