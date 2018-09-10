This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Saint Etienne defender 'shot dead' at 19

The French club have announced the tragic passing of William Gomis.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Sep 2018, 3:57 PM
43 minutes ago
http://the42.ie/4228253

SAINT-ETIENNE HAVE confirmed the “tragic death” of 19-year-old defender William Gomis amid reports that the player was shot.

An official statement paid tribute to the former apprentice, who joined the club at the age of 15, describing him as “solid and elusive”.

According to L’Equipe, the teenager was killed in a shooting along with another 14-year-old victim in Seyne-sur-Mer during the early hours of Monday morning.

William Gomis Saint Etienne Source: Twitter/Saint-Etienne

“AS Saint-Etienne had the immense sadness to learn of the tragic death of William Gomis, which occurred last night,” read the statement, released on Monday.

Appreciated by his former team-mates and educators for his human qualities, the young player, who would have turned 20 in December, did all his training at the club where he had arrived at the age of 15.

“He came from the class of 1998, that of Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara, Cyril Martin-Pichon, Ronael Pierre-Gabriel and Anthony Maisonnial, so many friends with whom he shared great joy and followed his apprenticeship. ”

The club’s leaders, coaches, players and employees are deeply affected by William’s sudden death and offer their deepest sympathies to his family.”

Gomis made 18 appearances for the club’s reserve team in the National 3 division in 2017-18 but did not feature for the Ligue 1 side’s first team before leaving after a five-year spell in June. 

