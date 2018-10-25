Irish boxer Eamonn Magee and Tiger Woods feature on William Hill Sports Book of the Year shortlist

IRISH BOXER EAMONN Magee and Tiger Woods feature as part of the 2018 William Hill Sports Book of the Year shortlist.

Paul Gibson’s ‘The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee’ is a brutally honest look at the highs and lows of the life of one of Ireland’s most talented boxers.

‘Tiger Woods’ is the first major biography of the champion golfer and is based on three years’ extensive research by investigative journalists Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian into Woods’ rise and fall.

‘The Boy on the Shed,’ the biography of Lisburn native Paul Ferris, which tells the story of how he became Newcastle United’s youngest-ever player at 16, only to see his career ravaged by injury, is also included.

Ben Ryan’s ‘Sevens Heaven: The Beautiful Chaos of Fiji’s Olympic Dream,’ ‘A Boy in the Water’ by Tom Gregory, ‘Fear and Loathing on the Oche: A Gonzo Journey Through the World of Championship Darts’ and ‘Berlin 1936: Sixteen Days in August’ complete the shortlist.

The winner will be announced at an afternoon reception at BAFTA, in central London, on 27 November.

The shortlist in full (alphabetically by author’s surname):

Fear and Loathing on the Oche: A Gonzo Journey Through the World of Championship Darts by King ADZ (Yellow Jersey)

Tiger Woods by Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyian (Simon & Schuster)

The Boy on the Shed by Paul Ferris (Hodder & Stoughton)

The Lost Soul of Eamonn Magee by Paul D. Gibson (Mercier Press)

A Boy in the Water by Tom Gregory (Particular Books)

Berlin 1936: Sixteen Days in August by Oliver Hilmes (The Bodley Head)

Sevens Heaven: The Beautiful Chaos of Fiji’s Olympic Dream by Ben Ryan (Weidenfeld & Nicolson)

