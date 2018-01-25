Wins for DCU and DIT in the Fitzgibbon Cup tonight

THERE WERE WINS for Dublin IT and Dublin City University in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup games.

In Group C, DCU secured their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, as they comprehensively beat Garda College 2-22 to 0-8 on home turf, making it two wins from two in the process as they defeated Limerick IT last Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a more closely fought encounter in Group B, DIT overcame Waterford IT 3-19 to 1-19.

DIT previously lost their first game against the University of Limerick.

The last round-robin game will see Waterford IT play UL on Thursday, 1 February, while Garda College take on LIT on the same date.

Cold evening here in Grangegorman for the #FitzgibbonCup clash between @DITGAA & @WaterfordIT, with the hosts leading 1-13 to 1-10 at the break.



Waterford will hurl with the aid of the breeze in the 2nd half. Not sure if DIT have enough done 🤷🏼‍♂️ #Allianz #Gaa ↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/IF6h0zNII8 — DubMatchTracker (@DubMatchTracker) January 25, 2018

Fitzgibbon Cup result @DCUGAAAcademy 2-22 Garda 0-8 home quarter final in two weeks @HigherEdGAA — DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) January 25, 2018

