Wins for DCU and DIT in the Fitzgibbon Cup tonight

THERE WERE WINS for Dublin IT and Dublin City University in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup games.
In Group C, DCU secured their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, as they comprehensively beat Garda College 2-22 to 0-8 on home turf, making it two wins from two in the process as they defeated Limerick IT last Sunday.
Meanwhile, in a more closely fought encounter in Group B, DIT overcame Waterford IT 3-19 to 1-19.
DIT previously lost their first game against the University of Limerick.
The last round-robin game will see Waterford IT play UL on Thursday, 1 February, while Garda College take on LIT on the same date.
Cold evening here in Grangegorman for the #FitzgibbonCup clash between @DITGAA & @WaterfordIT, with the hosts leading 1-13 to 1-10 at the break.— DubMatchTracker (@DubMatchTracker) January 25, 2018
Waterford will hurl with the aid of the breeze in the 2nd half. Not sure if DIT have enough done 🤷🏼♂️ #Allianz #Gaa ↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/IF6h0zNII8
Result:@DITGAA 3-19@WaterfordIT 1-19#FitzgibbonCup (Rd.2)#Allianz #Gaa RT pic.twitter.com/GO6AGNvJaj— DubMatchTracker (@DubMatchTracker) January 25, 2018
Fitzgibbon Cup @DCUGAAAcademy v Garda starts in five @HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/j0Paudq0wu— DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) January 25, 2018
Fitzgibbon Cup result @DCUGAAAcademy 2-22 Garda 0-8 home quarter final in two weeks @HigherEdGAA— DCU Dóchas Éireann (@DCUGAAAcademy) January 25, 2018
The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):
On our radar! 7 young hurlers to watch in 2018>
Changing of the guard! 16 new managers getting set for the 2018 inter-county GAA season>
COMMENTS (6)