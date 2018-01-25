  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wins for DCU and DIT in the Fitzgibbon Cup tonight

The last round-robin game will see Waterford IT play UL on Thursday, 1 February.

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Jan 2018, 10:16 PM
12 hours ago 7,242 Views 6 Comments
DIT's Warren Kavanagh and Sean O'Brien of WIT.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

THERE WERE WINS for Dublin IT and Dublin City University in tonight’s Fitzgibbon Cup games.

In Group C, DCU secured their place in the quarter-finals of the competition, as they comprehensively beat Garda College 2-22 to 0-8 on home turf, making it two wins from two in the process as they defeated Limerick IT last Sunday.

Meanwhile, in a more closely fought encounter in Group B, DIT overcame Waterford IT 3-19 to 1-19.

DIT previously lost their first game against the University of Limerick.

The last round-robin game will see Waterford IT play UL on Thursday, 1 February, while Garda College take on LIT on the same date.

