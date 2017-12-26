  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 27 December, 2017
Premier League-bound? Wolves go 10 games unbeaten

Nuno Espirito Santo’s league leaders were forced to settle for a point at The Den.

By AFP Tuesday 26 Dec 2017, 6:42 PM
11 hours ago 2,910 Views 1 Comment
Wolverhampton Wanderers player Helder Costa (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers player Helder Costa (file pic).
Wolverhampton Wanderers player Helder Costa (file pic).
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS EXTENDED their lead at the top of the English Championship to eight points despite a draw with Millwall as Cardiff crashed to defeat at home.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s league leaders were forced to settle for a point at The Den as Millwall defender Jake Cooper headed home a second-half equaliser in a pulsating 2-2 draw.

Lee Gregory had put the home side ahead in the first half but Diogo Jota levelled and Romain Saiss then handed the visitors the lead after 56 minutes.

Despite the slip-up in the early kick-off, Wolves still increased their unbeaten run to 10 games and the point proved to be valuable due to Cardiff’s 4-2 defeat at home to Fulham.

Tim Ream and Floyd Ayite put the Cottagers 2-0 up after 56 minutes before a stunning strike from Kenneth Zohore reduced the deficit at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Ryan Sessegnon made it 3-1 in the 78th minute and Stefan Johansen capped the victory after Callum Paterson’s header in added time briefly gave the Bluebirds hope.

Bristol City moved above Cardiff on goal difference and into the automatic promotion places after a 2-0 win against Reading at Ashton Gate.

Substitute Jamie Paterson curled in a stunning effort in the 68th minute before being replaced by Lloyd Kelly, who sealed the points in added time to extend City’s unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Birmingham remain rooted at the foot of the table, three points adrift of safety, after a 2-0 defeat at home to Norwich.

Tony Pulis watched on from the stands as Middlesbrough beat second-bottom Bolton 2-0 in the first game since Garry Monk’s departure.

Former West Brom chief Pulis was appointed as Boro’s new boss earlier on Boxing Day but the match was overseen by caretaker manager Craig Liddle.

Sheffield United claimed their first win in seven games while Sunderland remain in the relegation zone following a 3-0 defeat at Bramall Lane.

Leeds came from behind to beat Burton 2-1 and extend their winning run to four games.

Sheffield Wednesday began life without Carlos Carvalhal with a 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

QPR midfielder Josh Scowen was sent off in a 0-0 stalemate at Ipswich while Barnsley played out a goalless draw against Preston and Hull and Derby shared the points in a 0-0 draw.

English Championship results on Tuesday:

Barnsley 0 Preston 0

Birmingham 0 Norwich 2

Bristol City 2 Reading 0

Burton 1 Leeds 2

Cardiff 2 Fulham 4

Hull 0 Derby 0

Ipswich 0 QPR 0

Middlesbrough 2 Bolton 0

Millwall 2 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2

Nottingham Forest 0 Sheffield Wednesday 3

Sheffield United 3 Sunderland 0

