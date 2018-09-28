This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot

Brooks Koepka’s tee shot struck the fan in the face.

By AFP Friday 28 Sep 2018, 11:57 AM
25 minutes ago 1,393 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4258804
A woman is struck by Brooks Koepka's wayward tee shot.
Image: Francois Mori
A woman is struck by Brooks Koepka's wayward tee shot.
A woman is struck by Brooks Koepka's wayward tee shot.
Image: Francois Mori

AMERICAN BROOKS KOEPKA left a spectator bloodied and taken to hospital during the opening session of the Ryder Cup on Friday after an errant tee shot struck her in the face.

The three-time major champion, playing in the first match of the competition, sent his drive on the short par-four sixth hole flying into the galleries.

The ball hit a woman just above the eye, leaving her needing medical treatment, with Koepka also visibly shaken after checking on her wellbeing.

She was taken to hospital as a precaution, but did not suffer serious injury, according to a European Tour spokesman.

France Ryder Cup Golf Brooks Koepka of the US offers a golf glove to an unidentified injured woman after his ball hit her on the 6th hole. Source: Francois Mori

Koepka’s playing partner Tony Finau chipped in from the rough for eagle seconds later, but the United States duo quickly fell a hole down to Europe’s Justin Rose and Jon Rahm in their fourball match.

Nearly 190,000 fans are expected to flock to Le Golf National over the three days of competitive play for the first edition of the event to be staged in France, with every fairway lined by hundreds of spectators on Friday.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    'I've never seen such a good turn-out of players... that tells you what everybody thinks of Liam'
    For Liam: 30 of the best photos from a memorable afternoon in Cork
    Football legends pay tribute to the late Liam Miller at a packed Páirc Uí Chaoimh
    FOOTBALL
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    'Still close to my heart': Joachim Low disappointed after Ozil rebuffs attempts at reconciliation
    Vincent Kompany to donate testimonial money to Manchester homelessness fund
    Ronaldo free to face United at Old Trafford after receiving only one-match ban
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to Â£600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    Fulham and Jacksonville Jaguars owner moves closer to £600m purchase of Wembley Stadium
    'Iniesta is on a different planet': 18-year-old Man City star rejects comparison to Barcelona icon
    German coach Loew blocked from meeting Ozil at Arsenal training - report
    RYDER CUP
    Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot
    Woman injured at Ryder Cup after being struck by wayward tee shot
    Rose produces perfect chip but Americans seize early edge in Ryder Cup fourballs
    Tiger tees off as Americans chase rare European win in Ryder Cup
    LEAGUE CUP
    Born in 2003, Fulham winger becomes League Cup's youngest-ever player
    Born in 2003, Fulham winger becomes League Cup's youngest-ever player
    Ireland defender Kevin Long scores but Burnley crash out of Carabao Cup at the hands of Burton
    Pressure mounts on Mourinho as dismal United dumped out by Lampard's Derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie