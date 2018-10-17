Peamount United to face Wexford Youths in Women's FAI Cup final

PEAMOUNT UNITED AND Wexford Youths Women will meet in the Women’s FAI Cup final after both sides won their semi-finals tonight.

Peamount United booked their place in the decider with a 2-1 win over Shelbourne in Tolka Park.

Aine O’Gorman headed Peamount into the lead in the 17th minute, but the sides went in level at the break after Malinda Allen’s close-range finish.

In the closing stages, Amber Barrett bagged what turned out to be Peamount’s winner after Shelbourne failed to clear their lines.

In the other semi-final, Katrina Parrick broke the deadlock five minutes from time for Wexford Youths Women to hand them a narrow 1-0 victory against UCD Waves.

Fantastic second half performance, super goal from Katrina & a richly deserved trip to the Aviva in Nov. for this great group of players. Thanks to everyone for their great support this evening as always! Safe journey home to everyone from Waves.

FT @YouthsWomen 1-0 @ucdwaves pic.twitter.com/hlFH7pYGeO — Wexford Youths Women (@YouthsWomen) October 17, 2018

