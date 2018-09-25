This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 25 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woodward backs Mourinho as Man United's revenue hits record high

The executive vice-chair has told shareholders he is “looking at the bigger picture” following the club’s inconsistent results so far this season.

By The42 Team Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,765 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4253283

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE thrown their weight behind manager Jose Mourinho despite the club’s indifferent start to the Premier League season.

United drew 1-1 at home to Wolves on Saturday and have so far collected only 10 of 18 available points, with back-to-back defeats against Brighton and Tottenham in August having put Mourinho’s future under the spotlight.

But executive vice-chair Ed Woodward insisted on Tuesday that the club are not about to make any knee-jerk decisions when it comes to Mourinho’s position at the club.

“As it’s easy to get caught up in the game-by-game fluctuations of our season, or even the relatively minor pieces of business and industry news, I would like to take this opportunity to take a step back and look at the bigger picture,” said Woodward.

“We’re the biggest sports team in the world as measured by number of fans, and we know that’s a position that requires continued effort and investment to maintain.

“Our board, our investors and everyone at the club are aligned with the fans on what we need to do on the pitch and that is to win trophies.

“That’s one of the reasons we hired Jose Mourinho, and we’ve already won three with him.”

Woodward was speaking in a call with club investors following the release of the club’s annual earnings report which showed a record turnover in the 12 months up to 30 June 2018.

The 2017-18 books show a 12.3% increase in wages to £295.9m, reflecting the British record salary handed to new signing Alexis Sanchez in January as well as bonus payments paid to players as a result of participation in the Champions League.

But United continue to make huge strides in financial and commercial terms despite their form on the field, with last season seeing them go without a single trophy following successes in the FA Community Shield, the EFL Cup and the Europa League in 2016-17.

Indeed, their social media profile continues to be strong, with managing director Richard Arnold boasting: “We have more followers on Facebook than the NBA, the NFL, NHL and MLB combined.

“While the Manchester United mobile app reached the number one sports download ranking in over 70 territories and has active users in over 210 markets.”

Mourinho and United will be hoping to bounce back from their early-season difficulties on Tuesday night when they host Derby County in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford, while they return to Premier League action with a trip to West Ham on Saturday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    LIAM MILLER
    'I'm sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted'
    'I'm sure Liam will be looking down and will be delighted'
    'What he did was send a tingle down the spines of supporters': The kid who lived his dreams
    'I'd say there won't be a dry eye in there from the people that knew him'
    ARSENAL
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    'The Arsenal way was more important than getting the points' - Cech takes aim at Wenger's style
    What has happened to Alexis Sanchez?
    'We needed to believe we were capable of competing with the big sides'
    FOOTBALL
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    Sunderland sack record signing Ndong after he went AWOL all summer
    World Cup-winning boss Deschamps beats Zidane to Fifa's best coach award
    'We're in a tough spell but that's football' - Harry Kane
    LEINSTER
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    JVDF feeling stronger than ever after rehab race with Dubs star Brogan
    'There is an edge to Sean in everything he does': Leinster excited to have O'Brien back in harness
    Sean O'Brien in contention for Connacht trip as he returns to full training
    TIGER WOODS
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    'I haven't looked online and read any articles about it yet': Atlanta win still to sink in for Woods
    Tiger soars up the world rankings after starting his comeback season in 650th
    Tiger Woods: 'I was having a hard time not crying on the last hole'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie