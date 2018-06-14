Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?

Kroos, Messi, Iniesta, Pogba and Neymar will all be chasing glory.

AND SO IT begins this afternoon, the World Cup has pitched up in Russia and will take centre stage over the next month.

The 2018 version begins with the hosts Russia taking on Saudia Arabia in Group A today, with 62 further games on the agenda before the final takes place on Sunday 15 July.

It’s a massive occasion for all the competing countries, particularly for Panama and Iceland who will be making their first appearance in a World Cup.

Yet who’s going to be celebrating at the end of all the action?

The favourites are the hosts from four years ago with Brazil aiming to land a title they last won in 2002.

The reigning champions Germany, 2010 winners Spain, 1998 victors France and Argentina, the beaten finalists from 2014, have also featured in conversations about who the winners are likely to be.

But who do you think will triumph at the Luzhniki Stadium in mid-July?

Let us know.

