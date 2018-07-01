It’s Sunday, so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

WE HAD BIG games, big names wilting in the World Cup and epic scenes elsewhere in sport this week.
Here’s how it looked.
1. Only one place to start, Kildare took a firm stance against the GAA and it paid off.
2. A late free for Kildare devastates Mayo
3. Jono Carroll celebrates his super-feather win over Declan Geraghty in Belfast.
4. The Round Ireland Yacht Race competitors get set at the start line off Wicklow Head.
5. Cork City’s Sean McLoughlin reacts after scoring a late own goal in Dundalk.
6. Peter Duggan celebrates Clare’s second goal at Cork’s Mark Coleman.
7. The problem with the weather… fans shield their eyes as Kilkenny and Galway match each other stride for stride.
Meanwhile in Russia…
8. The hosts kicked out the 2010 champions in a tense penalty shoot-out.
9. 2014 champions Germany fell to South Korea.
10. And the world’s best players were unable to keep their nations in contention.
11. It’s lonely at the top of your game.
12. Diego unable to impose divine intervention.
From the Aran Islands to American international: Mullen helping Eagles to new heights
Maradona’s blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week’s best sportswriting
COMMENTS (1)