It’s Sunday, so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

WE HAD BIG games, big names wilting in the World Cup and epic scenes elsewhere in sport this week.

Here’s how it looked.

1. Only one place to start, Kildare took a firm stance against the GAA and it paid off.

2. A late free for Kildare devastates Mayo

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Jono Carroll celebrates his super-feather win over Declan Geraghty in Belfast.

Source: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

4. The Round Ireland Yacht Race competitors get set at the start line off Wicklow Head.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Cork City’s Sean McLoughlin reacts after scoring a late own goal in Dundalk.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Peter Duggan celebrates Clare’s second goal at Cork’s Mark Coleman.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. The problem with the weather… fans shield their eyes as Kilkenny and Galway match each other stride for stride.

Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile in Russia…

8. The hosts kicked out the 2010 champions in a tense penalty shoot-out.

Source: Tim Goode

9. 2014 champions Germany fell to South Korea.

Source: Imago/PA Images

10. And the world’s best players were unable to keep their nations in contention.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

11. It’s lonely at the top of your game.

12. Diego unable to impose divine intervention.

Source: SIPA USA/PA Images