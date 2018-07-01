This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It’s Sunday, so here are 12 of our favourite images from the sporting week

From Newbridge to Nizhny Novgorod, sport was compelling throughout this week.

By Sean Farrell Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 8:46 PM
41 minutes ago 1,505 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4102448

WE HAD BIG games, big names wilting in the World Cup and epic scenes elsewhere in sport this week.

Here’s how it looked.

1. Only one place to start, Kildare took a firm stance against the GAA and it paid off.

A view of Newbridge ahead of the game

2. A late free for Kildare devastates Mayo

Conor Loftus and Diarmuid O’Connor dejected Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3. Jono Carroll celebrates his super-feather win over Declan Geraghty in Belfast.

Jono Carroll celebrates winning Source: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

4. The Round Ireland Yacht Race competitors get set at the start line off Wicklow Head.

Boats at the start of the race at Wicklow Head Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

5. Cork City’s Sean McLoughlin reacts after scoring a late own goal in Dundalk.

Mark McNulty and Sean McLoughlin react after conceding a late second goal Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Peter Duggan celebrates Clare’s second goal at Cork’s Mark Coleman.

Peter Duggan celebrates his sides second goal beside Mark Coleman Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. The problem with the weather… fans shield their eyes as Kilkenny and Galway match each other stride for stride.

Fans at the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Meanwhile in Russia…

8. The hosts kicked out the 2010 champions in a tense penalty shoot-out.

Spain v Russia - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Round of 16 - Luzhniki Stadium Source: Tim Goode

9. 2014 champions Germany fell to South Korea.

Imago 20180627 Source: Imago/PA Images

10. And the world’s best players were unable to keep their nations in contention.

Uruguay v Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Round of 16 - Fisht Stadium Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

11. It’s lonely at the top of your game.

(SP)RUSSIA-KAZAN-2018 WORLD CUP-ROUND OF 16-FRANCE VS ARGENTINA

12. Diego unable to impose divine intervention.

Russia: Nigeria vs Argentinia Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

From the Aran Islands to American international: Mullen helping Eagles to new heights

Maradona’s blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week’s best sportswriting

