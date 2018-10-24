This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Red Sox top Dodgers in World Series opener

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 8:10 AM
Good start: Eduardo Nunez.
Image: Maddie Meyer
Good start: Eduardo Nunez.
Good start: Eduardo Nunez.
Image: Maddie Meyer

THE BOSTON RED SOX drew first blood in game one of the MLB World Series after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4.

Andrew Benintendi became just the third Red Sox player to tally four hits in a World Series game, going four for five with three runs scored and an RBI at Fenway Park.

It was Eduardo Nunez, though, who truly sealed Tuesday’s victory with his three-run, pinch-hit homer off Alex Wood in the bottom of the seventh inning.

While the Dodgers are back in the World Series for the second season in succession and the Red Sox have a team full of experienced players, there were many moments where that was hard to see on Tuesday.

Yasiel Puig loves to hustle, but he is often known for making the wrong baseball play and game one was no exception. In the first inning, Puig tried to catch Mookie Betts at home on a Benintendi single and allowed the Red Sox left fielder to advance to second on his overthrow. Two batters later J.D. Martinez singled up the middle and Benintendi scored, costing the Dodgers a run they should not have allowed.

Two innings later, Benintendi tried his hardest to give that run back when he did not run out a fly ball to left field that dropped in for a hit. That ball bounced past Chris Taylor and should have resulted in a double. It did not because Benintendi did not run the play out and it almost cost Boston a run. Steve Pearce hit into what looked like a double play that could have ended the inning. Fortunately, Pearce was hustling and he beat the throw and Martinez drove him in with a double in the subsequent at-bat.

Source: MLB/YouTube

The42 Team

