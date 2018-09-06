This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Pushing for equality in all walks of life, starting on the waves' - World Surf League agrees to gender pay parity

The move comes after criticism earlier this year of a disparity between male and female surfers.

By Cian Roche Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 12:39 PM
2 hours ago 936 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4221596
Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore.
Image: Ringo Chiu
Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore.
Six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore.
Image: Ringo Chiu

THE WORLD SURF League (WSL) has committed to pay parity for all its athletes by confirming they will be providing equal pay for male and female surfers starting in 2019.

The move makes it the first US-based global sports league to implement the standard of pay parity under all WSL controlled events.

CEO Sophie Goldschmidt confirmed the move this week, hailing its introduction as “a huge step forward in our long-planned strategy to elevate women’s surfing”.

“This is the latest in a series of actions the league has undertaken to showcase our female athletes, from competing on the same quality waves as the men, to better locations, and increased investment and support,” she said in a statement.

“This change is simply the right thing to do for the WSL and we would like to thank the many advocates who have worked for decades to help advance women’s surfing.

“We want to be at the forefront of pushing for equality in all walks of life, starting on the waves, and we feel very lucky to have women on our tour who are highly talented, iconic role models, and more than deserve this recognition as they stand alongside our extraordinary male athletes.”

Goldschmidt, who was unveiled as the WSL’s first female CEO in 2017, was asked about the issue in July, claiming that the differing numbers of men and women competing under the WSL banner caused them to make an adjustment in how their prize money was distributed.

Source: The Mermaid Society/YouTube

Questions came after the June’s Ballito Pro Junior Tournament, where South African Zoe Steyn was pictured alongside her male counterpart, Indonesia’s Rio Waida, holding aloft a cheque with exactly half the amount of winning prize money.

The move has been hailed by many of those within the sport, including six-time world champion, Stephanie Gilmore.

“The prize money is fantastic, but the message means even more. From the moment current ownership became involved, the situation for the women surfers has been transformed for the better in every way.

We have been so appreciative, but this takes it to another level. I hope this serves as a model for other sports, global organizations and society as a whole.”

Kelly Slater, 11-time world champion on the men’s circuit, insisted that “the women on the tour deserve this change.”

He added: “I’m so proud that surfing is choosing to lead sports in equality and fairness. The female WSL athletes are equally committed to their craft as the male athletes and should be paid the same. Surfing has always been a pioneering sport, and this serves as an example of that.”

In May, the New Zealand football’s governing body committed to guaranteeing pay parity for both men and women who represented their country.

Sarah Gregorius said at the time it was “an awesome line that we’ve now drawn in the sand”.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    Stand-in manager blown away by Denmark's amateur 'heroes' in Slovakia defeat
    'I doubt he'll come, he'll be smaller than a poppy seed': Shaqiri warned of hostile Belgrade reception
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Can Ireland afford to lose Harry Arter?
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    WALES
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'
    Odds stacked against inexperienced Ireland in Nations League opener
    O'Neill admits Danish turmoil could give Wales 'unfair' Nations League advantage
    TENNIS
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Djokovic reaches US Open semis but calls for action after 'sweat break' in sauna-like conditions
    Nadal outlasts Thiem in US Open classic to reach semi-final
    Irish teenager Georgia Drummy into second round of US Open girls' singles

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie