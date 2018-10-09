West Ham star Yarmolenko offers to fight outspoken pundit

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO IS tired of the criticism he has received from a Ukrainian pundit, with the West Ham winger offering his rival the opportunity to settle their differences in a fight.

The 28-year-old has 79 caps for his country and is one of the more prominent performers in his homeland.

He completed a switch from German side Borussia Dortmund to the Premier League during the summer transfer window and continues to generate plenty of interest.

Not all of that has been positive, though, with West Ham having endured an inconsistent start to the 2018-19 campaign.

Yarmolenko has contributed two goals, but has also seen his performances questioned.

Wladimir Kobelkov is among those to have offered an outspoken opinion on the experienced forward, and his comments have not gone down well in east London.

After learning that a commentator has been airing his opinions once again, Yarmolenko told XSport: “In my youth, I fought a lot.

“There were wins and there were losses. It’s normal for a boy, for a man.

I want to announce my next fight. I don’t want to listen to that Kobelkov any longer. I want to call him out for a fight and get my revenge on all those things he’s said on air.

“I’m waiting for an answer.”

While Yarmolenko has failed to win some over with his displays for West Ham, he has been named in the latest Ukraine squad.

They are currently readying themselves for a friendly date with Italy and a Nations League clash with the Czech Republic.

Once those outings are out of the way, Yarmoleno will return to domestic action in a London derby as Manuel Pellegrini’s Hammers prepare to play host to Tottenham on 20 October.

- Omni

