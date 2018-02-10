Yoel Romero misses out on interim title shot after twice missing weight ahead of UFC 221

Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold during the UFC 221 weigh ins at Perth Arena on Saturday.

YOEL ROMERO FAILED to make weight twice on Friday night, meaning the Cuban will no-longer be able to win the UFC interim middleweight title when he faces Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

Romero missed the cut by 3.3 pounds at weigh-ins on Friday and failed to make weight when given two hours to reach the limit.

Despite being reportedly angered by the news initially, opponent Rockhold accepted Sunday’s fight in Perth after negotiations with UFC officials.

40-year-old Romero accepted the bout with only four weeks notice with Rockhold initially supposed to fight Robert Whittacker, before the 27-year-old New Zealander was ruled out through injury on 13 January.

