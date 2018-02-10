  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Yoel Romero misses out on interim title shot after twice missing weight ahead of UFC 221

The 40-year-old Cuban fighter will now be unable to win the UFC interim middleweight title on Sunday night against Luke Rockhold.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 10 Feb 2018, 11:28 AM
25 minutes ago 581 Views No Comments
Yoel Romero and Luke Rockhold during the UFC 221 weigh ins at Perth Arena on Saturday.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

YOEL ROMERO FAILED to make weight twice on Friday night, meaning the Cuban will no-longer be able to win the UFC interim middleweight title when he faces Luke Rockhold at UFC 221.

Romero missed the cut by 3.3 pounds at weigh-ins on Friday and failed to make weight when given two hours to reach the limit.

Despite being reportedly angered by the news initially, opponent Rockhold accepted Sunday’s fight in Perth after negotiations with UFC officials.

40-year-old Romero accepted the bout with only four weeks notice with Rockhold initially supposed to fight Robert Whittacker, before the 27-year-old New Zealander was ruled out through injury on 13 January.

