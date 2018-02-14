16-year-old Japanese snowboarder suffers frightening fall in men's halfpipe final

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Japanese snowboarder Yuto Totsuka suffered a frightening fall in the men’s halfpipe final at the Winter Olympics on Wednesday in Pyeongchang.

On his second run of the final, Totsuka dropped in and went for his first jump, twisting several times in the air. Totsuka missed his landing, however, crashing into the lip of the halfpipe, which NBC described as “frozen concrete.”

Totsuka smacked into the ground, falling face-first into the middle of the halfpipe.

Here’s a sense of how high Totsuka had gotten:

And where he fell:

Paramedics immediately came out, and Totsuka was taken off in a stretcher. A spokesperson for the Japanese team later told the New York Times that Totsuka was taken to hospital with an injured hip, but had not suffered any head or neck trauma.

Source: Kin Cheung

The video of Totsuka’s crash is available below:

Che caduta per Yuto Totsuka! 😱😱😱



Per fortuna nulla di grave ma che botta!#PyeongChang2018 | #HomeOfTheOlympics pic.twitter.com/uH3MblsPJo — Eurosport IT (@Eurosport_IT) February 14, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!