Big milestone ahead for Zach Tuohy as he's set for 150th AFL appearance

LAOIS’ ZACH TUOHY will hit a big milestone this weekend — all going to plan — as he’s set to play his 150th AFL game.
Tuohy has been named to start in the Geelong half-backs as they face Port Adelaide on Saturday night.
In doing so, he’ll become the fourth Irish player to reach 150 AFL appearances. Late Melbourne teammates Jim Stynes and Sean Wight made 264 and 150 respectively, while Kerry native Tadhg Kennelly hit the 197 mark.
Mayo’s Pearce Hanley, who currently plays for Gold Coast Suns, is on 142 appearances.
A Leinster minor championship winner in 2007, Tuohy initially joined Carlton as an International Rookie in the 2010 draft selection and soon become an established member of their side.
In 2016, he made the move to Geelong where he’s impressed since. The 28-year-old has scored 47 goals in his 149 AFL appearances to date.
“It’s a fairly modest one in the grand scheme of things, but it’s nice, I didn’t grow up with the game,” Tuohy told the Irish Examiner.
“I remember Setanta Ó hAilpín say if you could get to 100 games, he reckons he’s done all right, so 150 is nice.”
