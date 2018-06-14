The NFL is finally starting to value the guard position and Zack Martin has 84 million reasons to be happy

ZACK MARTIN AND the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Martin, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, has agreed a six-year extension believed to be worth $84 million, with $40m guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2018 and was slated to earn a base salary of $9.3m.

Martin had held out of the Cowboys’ organised team activities, skipping all nine voluntary practices.

But he returned for mandatory mini-camp this week and can now focus on helping the Cowboys bounce back after a disappointing 2017 season in which they missed the playoffs.

Martin has been incredibly consistent during his four years in the league — both in the pass and run game — and his play has highlighted the importance of good guards in a league where tackles traditionally receive the big money on the offensive line.

