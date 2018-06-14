This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The NFL is finally starting to value the guard position and Zack Martin has 84 million reasons to be happy

The Cowboys guard is the best in football.

By The42 Team Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 1:26 PM
1 hour ago 1,564 Views 2 Comments
ZACK MARTIN AND the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms on a contract extension that will make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Martin, a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro, has agreed a six-year extension believed to be worth $84 million, with $40m guaranteed.

He was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2018 and was slated to earn a base salary of $9.3m.

Martin had held out of the Cowboys’ organised team activities, skipping all nine voluntary practices.

But he returned for mandatory mini-camp this week and can now focus on helping the Cowboys bounce back after a disappointing 2017 season in which they missed the playoffs.

Martin has been incredibly consistent during his four years in the league — both in the pass and run game — and his play has highlighted the importance of good guards in a league where tackles traditionally receive the big money on the offensive line.

