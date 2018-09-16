Zaha: I'd have to break my leg for someone to get a red card!

WILFRIED ZAHA BELIEVES he would have to suffer a broken leg for one of his opponents to be sent off four a foul on him.

The Crystal Palace forward’s wonderful individual effort earned his side a 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday but was forced to endure another game that saw him on the receiving end of several hefty challenges.

Mathias Jorgensen angered Zaha by pulling him down in the contest at the John Smith’s Stadium, with the Dane shown only a yellow card for his actions.

The 25-year-old has drawn 11 fouls so far this season, with only Chelsea star Eden Hazard, Leicester’s James Maddison and Will Hughes of Watford receiving greater such attention.

Speaking to BBC Sport following the victory, a frustrated Zaha said: “I feel like before anyone gets a red, I’d have to get my leg broken or something. That’s why I lose my head.

“Some of the yellow cards, against Watford, the guy [Etienne Capoue] stood on the back of my calf and still a yellow card. It’s like, ‘why am I getting different treatment to other players?’

“I just don’t understand it and it’s every week, every referee.”

Roy Hodgson’s side arrested a three-match losing run in the Premier League with victory in Yorkshire, with Zaha’s goal further extending his total as Palace’s highest goalscorer in the competition.

Yet despite his success with the ball at his feet this year, the striker admitted that the fear of injury has somewhat held him back from reaching what he sees as his best form.

“It’s hard because obviously, it doesn’t make you want to go on a run because you feel like someone will come through the back of you or do whatever and you’ll get injured,” Zaha added.

“It doesn’t allow you to express yourself the way you normally want to express yourself, that’s a difficulty but obviously at the same time I have to let my feet talk as well.”

Palace return home next week to host winless Newcastle United on September 22 before they face Championship outfit West Brom in the Carabao Cup three days later on 25 September.

