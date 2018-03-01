  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 2 March, 2018
Zlat's back? Ibrahimovic hints he could still play in this summer's World Cup

The striker retired from international duty after Euro 2016 — but could be set to return for this summer’s tournament.

By AFP Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 8:52 PM
5 hours ago 5,728 Views 12 Comments
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Image: AFP/Getty Images

VETERAN SWEDISH STRIKER Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted that he could return to international football in time for the World Cup in Russia.

The 36-year-old Manchester United player has suffered with injuries over the last 12 months and retired from Sweden duty after Euro 2016.

“I miss the national team,” he told Swedish press.

“If I want, I do it. I want to feel that I can deliver a good performance.”

The former Paris Saint-Germain star has only played five Premier League games this season for Jose Mourinho’s United, with his last match ending when he was replaced at half-time in a 2-2 draw with Burnley in December.

Sweden qualified in Ibrahimovic’s absence with a famous 1-0 victory over four-time world champions Italy in a two-legged playoff last November.

Ibrahimovic has scored a Swedish record 62 international goals in 116 matches.

The Scandinavians kick off their World Cup campaign against South Korea in Nizhny Novgorod on 18 June, before further Group F games against holders Germany and Mexico.

– © AFP 2018

AC Milan's teenage 'keeper told to leave by his agent amid interest from Barca

'Everyone always says deal with your stuff on the pitch… It's hard when you think you're not getting paid'

AFP

