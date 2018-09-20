Zurich star celebrates Europe League winning goal by jumping towards fans - it doesn't end well

E questo? Come diavolo fate a non amare l'Europa League, ditemelo che proprio non riesco a capacitarmene #europaleague pic.twitter.com/ixPhst19Nr — Paolo Vigo (@Pagolo) September 20, 2018

FC ZURICH STAR Benjamin Kololli was delighted to score what turned out to be the winning goal in the Europa League tonight, as his FC Zurich side beat AEK Larnaca 1-0 away from home.

Kololli was so happy to score from the penalty spot just after the hour mark that he decided to run towards a small pocket of the crowd in which the away support were situated.

Unfortunately, the 26-year-old Kosovo international was not overly familiar with the layout of his opponents’ stadium.

After the midfielder casually jumped past the billboards, he proceeded to leap enthusiastically over a wall, but the subsequent descent on the other side was steeper than he had anticipated.

Consequently, team-mates rushed over to check on the match-winner’s condition after he vanished out of shot.

Thankfully, Kololli was not seriously hurt as a result of the incident, and ultimately completed 90 minutes this evening.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!