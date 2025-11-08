More Stories
Cobus Reinach of South Africa celebrates his try. Alamy Stock Photo
14-man South Africa hold off France in thriller

The Springboks played 40 minutes down a man after Lood de Jager’s red card.
10.20pm, 8 Nov 2025
35

France 17

South Africa 32

SOUTH AFRICA underlined their status as the world’s leading side as they beat France 32-17 on Saturday in Paris despite lock Lood de Jager’s first-half red card.

The Springboks played 40 minutes down a man after De Jager’s shoulder charge on Bleus full-back Thomas Ramos, but secured victory thanks to second-half tries from replacements Andre Esterhuizen and Grant Williams as well as fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

Home winger Damian Penaud had scored twice in the opening half an hour, overtaking legend Serge Blanco as his country’s leading try scorer, in a re-match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final won by the Boks on their way to a fourth Webb Ellis trophy.

Both sides are unlikely to have tougher outings next weekend in the Autumn Nations Series. France host Fiji, and South Africa head to Italy.

– © AFP 2025

