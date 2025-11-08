SOUTH AFRICA underlined their status as the world’s leading side as they beat France 32-17 on Saturday in Paris despite lock Lood de Jager’s first-half red card.
The Springboks played 40 minutes down a man after De Jager’s shoulder charge on Bleus full-back Thomas Ramos, but secured victory thanks to second-half tries from replacements Andre Esterhuizen and Grant Williams as well as fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Home winger Damian Penaud had scored twice in the opening half an hour, overtaking legend Serge Blanco as his country’s leading try scorer, in a re-match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final won by the Boks on their way to a fourth Webb Ellis trophy.
Both sides are unlikely to have tougher outings next weekend in the Autumn Nations Series. France host Fiji, and South Africa head to Italy.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
14-man South Africa hold off France in thriller
France 17
South Africa 32
SOUTH AFRICA underlined their status as the world’s leading side as they beat France 32-17 on Saturday in Paris despite lock Lood de Jager’s first-half red card.
The Springboks played 40 minutes down a man after De Jager’s shoulder charge on Bleus full-back Thomas Ramos, but secured victory thanks to second-half tries from replacements Andre Esterhuizen and Grant Williams as well as fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.
Home winger Damian Penaud had scored twice in the opening half an hour, overtaking legend Serge Blanco as his country’s leading try scorer, in a re-match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter-final won by the Boks on their way to a fourth Webb Ellis trophy.
Both sides are unlikely to have tougher outings next weekend in the Autumn Nations Series. France host Fiji, and South Africa head to Italy.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
lood de jager resilience Rugby Springboks France South Africa