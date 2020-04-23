This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ramsey names ex-Ireland midfielder as the player he wanted to emulate

The Juventus star was a big fan of Graham Kavanagh when he was a youngster on Cardiff City’s books.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 23 Apr 2020, 10:13 PM
juventus-vs-hellas-verona-serie-a-tim-20192020 Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus from Arsenal last summer. Source: Marco Alpozzi/Lapresse

JUVENTUS STAR AARON Ramsey has paid tribute to Graham Kavanagh by acknowledging the former Republic of Ireland international as the player he wanted to emulate as a youngster on the books at Cardiff City.

Since making his breakthrough as a 16-year-old with his hometown club, Ramsey – who first joined Cardiff at the age of eight – has carved out a stellar career at the highest level.

As well as being a three-time FA Cup winner with Arsenal, the midfielder was a key member of the Wales side that reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016.

The 29-year-old is now with Italian champions Juventus, having left the Gunners last summer to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Serie A giants.

However, as he revealed when asked about his childhood idol in a Q&A session with fans on Instagram, it was an Irishman who inspired him when his journey as a footballer was still in its infancy.

“Graham Kavanagh played in the middle of the park, where I played,” he said. “That was my goal always – to get into that team, into that position and to be like him.

“That was all I was focused on doing — making it and becoming a professional at Cardiff.”

soccer-nationwide-league-division-one-nottingham-forest-v-cardiff-city Former Cardiff City captain Graham Kavanagh. Source: EMPICS Sport

By the time Ramsey became the youngest player to represent Cardiff City in 2007, Kavanagh was no longer at the club. Nevertheless, the Dublin-born midfielder – who won 16 senior caps for Ireland – had clearly already made a big impression.

Before departing for Wigan Athletic, Kavanagh spent four seasons in the Welsh capital following his 2001 move from Stoke City. He captained Cardiff and was a member of the side that achieved promotion to Division One [Championship] in 2003.

As it happens, this isn’t the first time that Ramsey has expressed his admiration for Kavanagh. He did so in 2016 during an appearance on Sky’s ‘A League of their Own’.

“I was born just outside Cardiff so I obviously supported them,” Ramsey said. “They had a player called Graham Kavanagh who was the captain and a central midfielder so he was the player that I looked up to and wanted to be like.”

Related Read

21.04.20 Mementoes from the 'biggest FA Cup shock ever' up for grabs in Irish footballer's fundraiser

Kavanagh’s son – 16-year-old Calum, who’s currently at Middlesbrough – is a current Republic of Ireland U17 international.

