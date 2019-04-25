This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
AC Milan condemn racist chants aimed at Kessie and Bakayoko

The Rossoneri are taking matters to Italian sport’s governing bodies after the incidents in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia game with Lazio

By The42 Team Thursday 25 Apr 2019, 10:01 PM
Lazio fans in Milan last night.

AC MILAN HAVE condemned alleged racist taunts aimed at Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko by Lazio fans in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia match.

It is claimed the two Milan midfielders were subjected to monkey chants during the game at San Siro, which the visitors won 1-0.

There were also reports of inflatable bananas being held up in the away section, while a group of ultras are said to have erected a banner in the streets in the hours before the match praising former facist dictator Benito Mussolini.

In a statement released on Thursday, the club said: “AC Milan wants to reiterate its condemnation of all forms of racism and discrimination following the incidents of last night’s Coppa Italia semi-final second leg game between AC Milan and SS Lazio.

“Recurring chants and monkey noises directed to players Franck Kessie and Tiemoue Bakayoko could be heard coming from the away stand before, during and after the match.

“Throughout their 120 years of history, the Rossoneri have always honoured the values of sport, respect and inclusion, which underpin everything we do.

“The club wants to thank all players from both teams for their professionalism and their fairness, as well as its fans for their passionate support and their responsible behaviour despite a climate exacerbated by unacceptable episodes.

“AC Milan has felt an obligation to report yesterday’s serious incidents to the highest sports governing bodies, with the hope that, with everyone’s commitment, measures are implemented to eliminate racism from all stadia.”

tiemoue-bakayoko-cropped_1sehb3cs931is1hps50r3y6nve Tiémoué Bakayoko of Milan.

AC Milan executive chairman Paolo Scaroni added: “It was disheartening to watch such an important sporting event in our stadium, whilst monkey noises and racist insults were coming from the stands. We must be extremely vigilant.

“Football is respect. Football should not divide but unite people.”

Lazio moved to distance themselves from any such incidents but also criticised sections of the media for “simplistic” reporting in which they “consider the entire Lazio supporter base jointly responsible for acts carried out by a few”.

In the 15 May final, Lazio will face Atalanta after Josip Ilicic and Alejandro Gomez scored in a 2-1 win over Fiorentina tonight as the Bergamo club secured their first final appearance since 1996.

