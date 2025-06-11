'It wouldn't be a straightforward decision' - AFL door still open for Tyrone star

EOIN MCELHOLM has acknowledged that he would have a big decision to make if an AFL contract offer comes in.

The Tyrone senior is the Dalata Hotel Group U20 Player of the Year for 2025, having secured back-to-back titles with the Red Hands.

Loughmacrory talent McElholm struck 2-4 in last month’s All-Ireland final defeat of Louth, 12 months on from registering 0-7 in their 2024 final win over Kerry.

Throw in his terrific minor and college record — he played in the 2021 All-Ireland minor decider and captained Omagh CBS to Hogan Cup success in 2023 — and you can understand why AFL scouts are interested.

McElholm impressed at the AFL Draft Combine in 2023 and spent two weeks on trial with Fremantle after last year’s Championship.

He has come on in Tyrone’s first three Championship games this season and is pushing hard for a first Championship start ahead of Sunday’s crucial Group 1 game against Cavan.

Asked about his AFL situation, McElholm, who turns 20 next month, said it’s something he hasn’t ruled out but has placed on the back burner for now.

“Just keeping in touch, but nothing crucial,” he said. “But if the opportunity came, I’d definitely look into it because I was out twice and really enjoyed it out there. I really enjoyed the whole experience. But just for the meantime, the focus is on Tyrone and what happens there.”

McElholm said he has developed an interest in the oval ball game and watches Fremantle play whenever he can. But he acknowledged that it would be difficult to walk away from Tyrone GAA just as his senior career is lifting off.

“It definitely would,” said McElholm, who made his senior debut as a sub in last year’s Championship defeat to Roscommon. “It wouldn’t be a straightforward decision. I’d obviously have to think about it and stuff. I just really enjoyed the opportunity, and if things weren’t going well, you’re always only a flight away from home.”

Meath’s Cian McBride, who had a four-year stint at Essendon, spoke recently about the club being won over specifically by his speed.

“I did the combine over there, when I went out two years ago,” said McElholm of how he impressed scouts. “So it’s the 2km run, the 20m sprint, the jump and agility test. I actually did well in the 20m sprint, I got top 10, ninth.

“Probably the rest of my scores weren’t as good as the sprint. But that’s what they really look into, yeah, your physical attributes. Because they know when you’re over there, you’ll have the skill base to pick up on their game and learn it.”

McElholm will hope to impress again for Tyrone on Sunday in Enniskillen. A win over Cavan could secure them top spot in the group and an All-Ireland SFC quarter-final place, although a loss could potentially spell the end of their campaign.

It bodes well for Tyrone that they beat Cavan earlier this season in Ulster and haven’t lost a Championship game to the Breffni since 1983.

“It’s a knock-out game, that’s the way you have to look at it,” said McElholm, a Sigerson Cup semi-finalist earlier this year with Ulster University. “It’s an elimination game now. You have to prepare for it as if it’s your last chance, basically. The main thing is getting a performance.

“Cavan showed great glimpses of what they can do against Mayo and Donegal. They’re going to be very up for it, especially after us beating them in the Ulster championship.”

After losing to Mayo in Round 2, Tyrone manager Malachy O’Rourke may fancy making changes in attack, potentially paving the way for a McElholm start. But with the Canavan brothers, Darren McCurry, Mattie Donnelly, Mark Bradley and Peter Harte among those vying for spots, it’s ultra competitive.

“The two Canavans and Petey and Darren, they’re boys who you watched growing up,” said McElholm. “Now playing with them and learning different tips and skills, it’s a complete pleasure.”

Dalata Hotel Group GAA U20 Football Team of the Year

1. Conan McGarvey (Tyrone)

2. Pádraic Tinnelly (Louth)

3. Joey Clarke (Tyrone)

4. Caolan Donnelly (Tyrone)

5. Tadhg McDonnell (Louth)

6. Callum Daly (Tyrone)

7. Hugh O’Loughlin (Mayo)

8. Seán Callaghan (Louth)

9. James Maguire (Louth)

10. Kevin Muldoon (Donegal)

11. Eoin McElholm (Tyrone)

12. Seanán Carr (Donegal)

13. Ruairí McCullagh (Tyrone)

14. Tomás Kennedy (Kerry)

15. Darragh Beirne (Mayo)