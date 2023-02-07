Third Level Camogie Championship renamed to honour the memory of Aisling Murphy

A THIRD LEVEL camogie competition has been renamed to honour the memory of Aisling Murphy.

The CCAO Third Level Camogie has announced that the previously unnamed Division 5 Cup will be named the “Ashling Murphy Cup” to commemorate the primary school teacher from Kilcormac/Killoughey, who was fatally attacked last year.

“Ashling’s passing shook the country to its core,” reads a statement from the Camogie Association following the announcement, “Especially women and girls who have often found themselves ‘just going on a run.’

“We hope the renaming of this competition can be a celebration of Ashling’s life, her achievements and the sport she played and loved.

“We’d like to thank both the Murphy family for their approval and to Mary Immaculate College for their kind donation of the trophy.”

The Camogie Association president, Hilda Breslin, thanked the Murphy family, CCAO and Mary Immaculate College for their contribution to the initiative.

“Ashling’s tragic death was deeply felt by the camogie community, most especially by her teammates, club, county and Mary Immaculate College where she had played. Our thoughts will always be with Ashling’s family, friends, club and wider community.

“Since Ashling’s death her family with great courage and dignity have sought to raise both the issue of violence towards women but also celebrate the wonderful life of Ashling.

“Ashling’s accomplishments, her generosity of spirit and her love of Irish culture touched so many, the naming of the CCAO cup in her honour is a fitting tribute. It will also continue to highlight the responsibility of all of us within society to ensure a safe environment for women.

“We look forward to the CCAO Third Level Electric Ireland finals in UCD this weekend, it promises to be a wonderful weekend of skill, action, excitement with Third Level Camogie rightly taking centre stage in our national calendar.”

