Thursday 13 February, 2020
Ex-Ireland international opens new Manchester City era on winning note

Alan Mahon is in interim charge of the WSL side following Nick Cushing’s departure.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 13 Feb 2020, 11:49 AM
Manchester City interim manager Alan Mahon.
Image: Martin Rickett
Manchester City interim manager Alan Mahon.
Image: Martin Rickett

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Alan Mahon‘s stint as interim boss at Manchester City started on a winning note in the Women’s Super League [WSL] last night.

The Sky Blues — who currently sit top of the table — were 1-0 winners over joint-bottom Bristol City, in their first game since Nick Cushing’s departure.

All-conquering manager Cushing has left the club to join Major League Soccer [MLS] outfit New York City.

Gemma Bonner — one of City’s nine England internationals in the starting XI — bagged the decisive goal within two minutes, while Donegal 18-year-old and Ireland midfielder Tyler Toland was among the substitutes. 

Her Ireland teammate, Megan Campbell, is on the books at City but wasn’t in last night’s squad.

Elsewhere, Grace Moloney enjoyed a 2-0 win with Reading against West Ham United. Moloney was the Royals’ substitute, while Courtney Brosnan was her counterpart on the Hammers’ bench. 

Cavan native Leanne Kiernan started for West Ham, while Ruesha Littlejohn came off the bench. Kiernan was substituted in the 45th minute, and former Celtic and Glasgow City striker Littlejohn was introduced on 76 minutes.

Cork’s Megan Connolly starred around the middle for Brighton and Hove Albion in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United. Recent signing Rianna Jarrett was absent from the Seagulls squad, as she finds her feet at her new club.

And there was disappointment for Harriet Scott and Birmingham, as they were beaten by Chelsea. Scott was among the substitutes.

There was no Irish involvement in Tottenham and Everton’s 2-2 draw, but there’s plenty to keep an eye on tonight: Niamh Fahey‘s Liverpool go head-to-head with Katie McCabe and Louise Quinn‘s defending champions Arsenal.

The Reds are currently joint-bottom with Bristol, while Arsenal are third.

City lead with 39 points from 15 games. Chelsea are next on 38 and the Gunners sit on 33, but both have a game in hand.

Wednesday night’s WSL results

  • Chelsea Women 2-0 Birmingham City Women
  • Manchester City Women 1-0 Bristol City Women
  • Reading Women 2-0 West Ham United Women
  • Tottenham Hotspur Women 2-2 Everton Women
  • Brighton & Hove Albion Women 1-1 Manchester United Women

