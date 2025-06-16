The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dublin to face Cork: here is the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw
THE DRAW HAS been made for the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals.
Dublin will face Cork, Kerry host Cavan, Donegal welcome Louth, and Down and Galway go head-to-head.
The games will take place next weekend, 21-22 June, with fixture details to be finalised by the CCCC later today.
The draw took place on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of Morning Ireland, and was presided over by the GAA’s CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll and Feargal McGill, GAA Director Player, Club and Games Administration.
It was subject firstly to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings, and where possible, repeat pairings from the group stage.
Cavan were initially drawn against Dublin, but a reshuffle was needed to avoid Kerry versus Cork.
Tyrone, Monaghan, Meath and Armagh await in the quarter-finals after winning their respective groups.
The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw was also made this morning.
All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals
First team named at home
Donegal v Louth
Down v Galway
Dublin v Cork
Kerry v Cavan
