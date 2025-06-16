Advertisement
Dublin's Con O'Callaghan. Evan Logan/INPHO
Dublin to face Cork: here is the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw

8.47am, 16 Jun 2025
THE DRAW HAS been made for the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals.

Dublin will face Cork, Kerry host Cavan, Donegal welcome Louth, and Down and Galway go head-to-head.

The games will take place next weekend, 21-22 June, with fixture details to be finalised by the CCCC later today.

The draw took place on RTÉ Radio 1 as part of Morning Ireland, and was presided over by the GAA’s CCCC Chairperson Brian Carroll and Feargal McGill, GAA Director Player, Club and Games Administration.

It was subject firstly to the avoidance of repeat provincial final pairings, and where possible, repeat pairings from the group stage.

Cavan were initially drawn against Dublin, but a reshuffle was needed to avoid Kerry versus Cork.

Tyrone, Monaghan, Meath and Armagh await in the quarter-finals after winning their respective groups.

The Tailteann Cup semi-final draw was also made this morning.

All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals

First team named at home

Donegal v Louth

Down v Galway

Dublin v Cork

Kerry v Cavan

