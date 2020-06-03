This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 3 June, 2020
Amazon will show their Premier League matches for free

Thirty-three of the remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast on free to air TV after deals were struck with Sky, BBC and now Amazon.

By Garry Doyle Wednesday 3 Jun 2020, 1:33 PM
26 minutes ago 1,791 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5113793
Amazon will show four Premier League games on free to air TV.
Image: Richard Sellers
Amazon will show four Premier League games on free to air TV.
Amazon will show four Premier League games on free to air TV.
Image: Richard Sellers

AMAZON HAVE CONFIRMED their intention to broadcast four extra Premier League games on free to air TV.

Football chiefs have decided that each of the remaining fixtures will be broadcast live because the games are due to be held behind closed doors. A provisional fixture schedule will be presented to clubs tomorrow with a TV schedule due to follow next week.

Out of the remaining games, 64 will be on Sky, 20 on BT, four on BBC and the remaining four on Amazon. The breakdown of the free to air games is as follows: Sky will show 25 free, BBC will screen four, Amazon four. In addition, 39 of Sky’s matches will be behind a paywall as will all 20 of BT’s games.

“Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action,” said Alex Green, the managing director of Prime Video Sport Europe, told The Times.

“We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video’s additional fixtures in the 2019/20 season available free of charge; fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video.”

The Premier League returns on 17 June after a three-month gap, the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool being one of those games scheduled to be on free to air on Sky’s Freeview channel.

Clubs have to adhere to the following match-day demands before they are allowed host a fixture.

1: Air travel to be prioritized for away games to save travel time and reduce the need to teams to stay in hotels.

2: Teams will arrive and leave stadiums at different times to avoid risk of Covid-19 spreading.

3: A limit on numbers on match-day squads with 20 the new limit.

4: Coaching and medical staff limited to 12 per club.

5: Four doping control officials.

6: Total number of people – including players, broadcasters and journalists allowed in the stadium to be limited to just over 300.

The league hope to finish the season on 26 July, with the FA Cup final penciled in for Saturday 1 August.

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
gary@the42.ie

