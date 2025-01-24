Andrew Omobamidele joins Strasbourg on loan with option for permanent deal

ANDREW OMOBAMIDELE COULD join Strasbourg on a permanent basis this summer after agreeing a loan deal until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international has been unable to nail down a place with Nottingham Forest since his €13 million move from Norwich City in September 2023.

The defender arrives in Ligue 1 with his new club 10th in the table.

Strasbourg have an option to buy the 22-year-old at the end of the season.

Omobamidele featured just once for Forest this term – against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup back in August – and has fallen so far down the pecking order than he has not featured in matchday squads for the last few months.

Forest have been the surprise package in England’s top flight and are on course for Champions League qualification.

They are level on 44 points with second-place Arsenal and just six off leaders Liverpool.

Leixlip native Omobamidele is reported to have interest in the English Championship but has opted to leave for France and is in line to make his debut against Lille tomorrow under new manager Liam Rosenior.