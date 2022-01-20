Membership : Access or Sign Up
Murray crashes out of Australian Open after straight sets defeat to 120th ranked qualifier

The former world number one lost out to Japanese player Taro Daniel.

By AFP Thursday 20 Jan 2022, 10:28 AM
Andy Murray in action against Taro Daniel at the Australian Open.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

FORMER WORLD NUMBER one Andy Murray was stunned by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The 120th-ranked Daniel ambushed the three-time Grand Slam winner 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in 2hr 48min on John Cain Arena to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time. He will now face either Italian 11th seed Jannik Sinner or American Steve Johnson.

“Amazing level from me. I was getting pretty nervous in the third set, I was cramping a little bit, but I tried not to make too big a deal out of this match against Andy Murray,” Daniel said.

– © AFP 2022

AFP

