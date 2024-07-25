Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Andy Murray. Alamy Stock Photo
Paris 2024

Andy Murray withdraws from singles to focus on doubles at Paris Olympics

Murray’s withdrawal means his final singles match was his brief second-round appearance at Queen’s Club.
10.00am, 25 Jul 2024
459
2

ANDY MURRAY HAS officially withdrawn from the singles event at the Paris Olympics.

The two-time gold medallist is still not fully recovered from the back surgery he had last month and believes the men’s doubles, where he is playing with Dan Evans, offers his best chance of another medal.

Murray said: “I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan.

“Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together. Really looking forward to getting started and representing GB one more time.”

The 37-year-old, who won gold in singles in London and Rio as well as silver in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in 2012, confirmed earlier this week that he will retire after the Olympics.

Murray’s withdrawal means his final singles match was his brief second-round appearance at Queen’s Club against Jordan Thompson before he was forced to pull out because of a spinal cyst.

Read Next
Related Reads
Controversy hangs over Olympic football champions Canada after drone 'spying' incident
‘It was quite unusual’: How trials with hurdlers and GAA players founded Ireland's Sevens Originals
Every Irish athlete competing at the 2024 Olympics - and their home county

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie