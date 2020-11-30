BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 30 November 2020
Another FA Cup goal leaves Irish striker Pádraig Amond on the cusp of history

The man from Carlow has now scored as many goals in the competition as the likes of Robbie Keane.

By Paul Dollery Monday 30 Nov 2020, 5:27 PM
Newport County's Pádraig Amond.
Image: PA
Image: PA

NEWPORT COUNTY’S POSITIVE start to the season continued over the weekend when they overcame Salford City to book their place in the FA Cup third round.

County, who currently sit atop League Two, could be handed an opportunity to repeat their heroics of past campaigns when the draw is made this evening.

Irish striker Pádraig Amond scored the second goal of Saturday’s 3-0 win by converting a penalty, which has left him on the cusp of quite a significant milestone.

Amond is now level with the likes of Robbie Keane and Jonathan Walters for goals scored in the competition, having taken his tally to 12 in his 29th appearance.

Should he score once more, the 32-year-old will become the outright highest-scoring Irishman in the 149-year history of the FA Cup.

Amond’s first goals in the competition came in 2015, when he scored twice for Grimsby Town in a 5-1 thrashing of non-league outfit St Albans City.

Since his move to Newport County, the man from Carlow has proven that he’s also capable of finding the net against more formidable opposition.

He scored in every round of the Welsh club’s march to the last 16 in 2019, which included goals against Leicester City, Middlesbrough and Manchester City.

That run of form earned him a call-up to a provisional Republic of Ireland squad under Mick McCarthy, although the ex-U21 international remains uncapped at senior level.

Amond also opened the scoring in the previous season’s fourth-round meeting with Tottenham Hotspur, as County took the Premier League giants to a replay.

As well as closing in on the record for goals scored by an Irishman in the competition, Amond has forced his way into the FA Cup’s 30 top scorers of all time.

The overall record is held by Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who scored 36 times in 61 FA Cup games for the Anfield club.

Top 10 Irish goalscorers in FA Cup history

  • 1. Robbie Keane 12 (in 25 games)
  • 2. Jonathan Walters – 12 (28)
  • 3. Pádraig Amond – 12 (29)
  • 4. Barry Corr – 11 (21)
  • 5. Shane Long – 11 (33)
  • 6. John Aldridge – 9 (15)
  • 7. Paddy Madden – 9 (21)
  • 8. Dave Mooney – 8 (13)
  • 9. Clinton Morrison – 8 (27)
  • 10. Ronnie Whelan – 7 (38)

