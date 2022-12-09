Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semis

ARGENTINA BEAT THE Netherlands in a penalty shootout after a dramatic 2-2 draw to reach the World Cup semi-finals.
Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst scored two late goals, including a stoppage-time leveller, after Argentina had led 2-0 through Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi’s penalty.
Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was Argentina’s hero in the shootout, saving two spot-kicks as they won 4-3 on penalties.
(full report to come shortly)
