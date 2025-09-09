A galling defeat that goes down in the record books as Ireland's worst in history

THERE WAS A time when a defeat like this one could be described as truly shocking or shameful.

This was none of those things.

It wasn’t Macedonia in 1997 or Cyprus in 2006 or Luxembourg in 2021.

It was Armenia. Again.

Just like in 2022, the last visit to Yerevan, this was gruesome.

But was it really hard to believe? Was it really so surprising that this Republic of Ireland team would turn in such a dreadful performance in the second game of a World Cup qualifying campaign that now seems well and truly buried?

The brief sense of hope that the comeback against Hungary stirred on Saturday slowly evaporated.

For all the talk of a new mentality or maturity, Ireland once again looked bereft.

Lacking in leadership, quality and confidence, they were the ones that were there for the taking. “They were the better team,” Nathan Collins admitted afterwards.

No one is arguing with that point, as the fallout begins.

A 2-1 defeat to Armenia, the side ranked 105th in the world, will officially go down in the record books as the worst in competitive action. It’s a nadir, of sorts, but merely a sign of the times and a footnote in an ongoing struggle for the international team to keep their heads above water.

Evan Ferguson provided a brief moment of hope with a goal to make it 2-1 on 57 minutes, but Armenia were the side to find strength from that moment. Ireland froze.

Caoimhín Kelleher was again the man of the match, making a string of important saves as Armenia cut Ireland open time and again. But for a later VAR decision when the Brentford goalkeeper was eventually beaten this result could have been even more worse. No one could have argued if it was. Ireland got off lightly.

Still, it’s hard to know what the most galling aspect of this defeat is.

Dare we say Ireland actually started well, nothing spectacular or particularly exciting, but with just with enough purpose about their play that suggested they had the confidence to show their apparent superiority.

A shot on goal after 23 seconds from Finn Azaz after some nice one-touch play in the build up hinted that there would be no hangover from the drama of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hungary.

When Armenia goalkeeper Ognjen Chancharevich spilled a harmless ball over the top and gifted Ferguson a shot on goal, it took a desperate clearance on the line to deny Ireland a fourth-minute lead.

The apparent emotional toll from the weekend was not evident.

Armenia, fresh off a 5-0 drubbing from Portugal in front of these same supporters, were understandably callow. But not for long, their confidence levels given a boost by Ireland’s descent into lethargy.

Balls were played out of play under no pressure. Attempts to get behind Ireland’s defence with long passes were overhit and, again, returned possession to the visitors.

The problem was they did nothing with it. Worse, Ireland didn’t sniff blood and sense that their opponents were there for the taking. That tide would soon turn.

Granted there was the dodgy pitch and humid conditions, but these are the moments players must seize control of their own destiny.

For all the lack of any creative forces – Jake O’Brien’s long throws that were not particularly long or powerful now seem a go-to – it was the sheer passiveness and willingness to pass responsibility that allowed Armenia eventually find their feet.

Around the 28th minute, Hallgrímsson strode as close to the touchline as possible and punched his flattened palm into his opposite hand in that universal sign to get closer and put more pressure on the opponent.

His players either weren’t listening or weren’t capable of carrying out the order.

Armenia showed they cut could Ireland open with one ball over the top soon after, and only for a superb block by Collins and the width of the crossbar the home side would have been ahead.

When they did take the lead it was from Eduard Spertsyan’s on the stroke of half-time after Collins dangled out a leg that was careless and indicative of a side that have now conceded first in nine of 10 games under this manager.

Familiar failings would continue to haunt Ireland after the break. Just like Hungary’s opening goal on Saturday, a series of malfunctions combined, although on this occasion it was also a rare bit of technical class in a dog of a game that would make it 2-0.

No sooner had Hallgrímsson roared instructions to his players to be “compact, compact” from the sidelines than they allowed goalkeeper Chancharevich play a straight 25-yard pass from his box that got Armenia turned and on the attack.

A deep cross was cleared by Ryan Manning, Ferguson couldn’t control it near the half way line and Armenia were able to regain possession.

Ugochukwu Iwu showed for a quick pass, Jason Knight was nowhere near and by time he was close enough the ball was already the feet of Spertsyan. He had looked over his shoulder to see Finn Azaz lumbering in his direction and the incisive pass caught O’Brien flat footed as Grant-Leon Ranos tapped home the resulting cross.

Ferguson scored again in this qualifying group but it meant nothing, and that is now something we may have to get used to.