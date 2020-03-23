Massive pay cuts for AFL players as Irish stars returning home due to Covid-19 crisis

AFL PLAYERS ARE facing a 50% pay cut for at least the next two months after the 2020 season was postponed yesterday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Action from the Carlton against Richmond game last Thursday. Source: AAP/PA Images

The decision was taken to shut down the AFL action, while the AFL Women’s competition was cancelled, with several Irish players involved in both codes. Round 1 games took place in the AFL over the course of the weekend behind closed doors.

The AFL website reports today that wages will be cut for players during April and May as clubs are set to go into lockdown today before football department doors are shut from Wednesday.

They have also revealed that Tyrone’s Conor McKenna is one of a number of Irish players who have opted to return home during the current crisis.

AFLW players are also making the trip home with Dublin All-Ireland winner Niamh McEvoy speaking to The42 yesterday about her return journey last week.

A general view of the Round 1 game between Hawthorn Hawks and Brisbane Lions. Source: AAP/PA Images

Negotiations took place between the AFL Players Association Board, senior players and leading agents before the AFLPA agreed to the 50% pay cut. It will now need to be discussed and rubber-stamped with the AFL.

Players can continue to train individually but will be away from clubs until at least the end of April as they will require a month’s notice before they are informed they can return to play. A return to action in early June is regarded as the best case scenario.

